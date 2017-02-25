EPL 2016/17: The sacking of Claudio Ranieri is sickening

Claudio Ranieri does not deserve to be treated like this by Leicester City. He delivered them greatness.

Ranieri was let go by the Leicester City board earlier this week

There are not many things in football that can send shivers down your spine anymore. As football fans, we have pretty much seen it all. From Manchester United’s treble in 1999 to Sergio Aguero winning Manchester City the Premier League in the dying moments in 2012, there is rarely a moment we are truly gobsmacked to watch.

However, it appears one of those rare moments came to fruition this week as Claudio Ranieri was relieved of his duties as Leicester City manager.

And that’s putting it nicely. The common phrase used would be ‘sacked’ – but that doesn’t do the Italian manager justice.

A man who delivered Leicester their proudest ever moment was ruthlessly and cold-bloodedly told to move on. A meagre nine months on from lifting the Premier League trophy and the Foxes’ executives are looking for replacements.

This came as a shock to some, after the club’s owners granted him “unwavering support” just two weeks ago.

It is simply incomprehensible to fathom that a manager is sacked before being allowed to properly turn things around. Leicester are in trouble, but how could you not stick with a manager that turned average players into Premier League champions a little longer?

Just this week he achieved a good 2-1 result against three-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the Champions League to take back to the King Power stadium. The performance itself showed signs of promise.

Ranieri got the best out of every single player at his disposal

It is also sickening to think that it was the players that forced Ranieri out of Leicester. For he made those players receive better sponsorships, increased salaries and, best of all, a Premier League winner’s medal. Not many players can say that.

Without him, they wouldn’t have achieved that. Not by any stretch of the imagination. So to revolt against Ranieri just proves how players have far too much power in football’s current society.

They are the ones who have drastically underperformed, but they are not the ones to be publicly shamed. Nor are the players the ones to face the brunt of the criticism. It is not fair how Ranieri has been treated by his players and the Leicester board.

The gutless, spineless, cowardice, inept and uninspiring performances go under the radar.

Ranieri brought the Premier League trophy to the King Power

Ranieri, in all his grace and wisdom, said in a statement released today: “After the euphoria of last season and being crowned champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester. Sadly this was not to be. You [Leicester fans] took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.”

Ranieri gave the people hope. From relegation survivors to Premier League winners – the man who delivered that to Leicester has gone in such cruel circumstances.

This is a sad moment in football, where it is clear that romance does not exist in this ‘business’. After all, that’s what it is nowadays. This is just the icing on the cake. There is no room for sentiment, no room for emotion and certainly no room for time to be awarded.

If anything, last season was the inexplicable one – the season against the grain. The expectancy levels rose and, unfortunately, being above the relegation zone just isn’t good enough for Leicester.

It is not a given that a new manager will keep the side in the Premier League. The owners are willing to take a risk which just adds more salt to an already deep wound.

From behalf of myself, and many others out there feeling the same, I sincerely hope Leicester City are relegated. The fans who wanted this great man out of the club do not deserve the enjoyment of beating the relegation drop.

Ranieri deserves a statue outside the King Power Stadium and all the praise a man of his elegance can receive. He certainly does not deserve to be thrown under the bus.