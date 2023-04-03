"Sacking season!" - Michael Owen suggests bizarre candidate as next Chelsea manager after Graham Potter's dismissal

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has suggested that Brendan Rogers take over from Graham Potter, who got sacked by Chelsea on Sunday, 2 April.

The Blues parted ways with the English tactician amid a string of disappointing results which currently leaves them at the 11th position in the Premier League table.

Reacting to Potter's sacking at Chelsea, Michael Owen has suggested that the Blues hire former assistant manager Brendan Rogers to take up the role. He made the comments via his official Twitter handle.

"It’s sacking season in The @premierleague You could make a case for Rodgers going to Chelsea and Potter going to Leicester."

Potter's last game in charge of Chelsea saw them lose 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, a result that broke the proverbial camel's back for the West London giants.

A statement from the club's owners following Graham Potter's dismissal, as seen on the club's official website, read:

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

It continued:

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Brendan Rogers himself was recently sacked by Leicester City after a very difficult 2022-23 football campaign with the Foxes despite being at the club for close to four years.

Both Rogers and Potter have now joined a growing list of managers who have been sacked by Premier League clubs this season. The list includes the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Antonio Conte, among others.

Who takes over from Graham Potter at Chelsea?

Graham Potter is out, who's next?

While the Blues have appointed Bruno Saltor to take interim charge of the club, it is expected that the club will be on the lookout for a permanent replacement for Potter.

The English tactician was dismissed on Sunday, 2 April, after joining the Blues this season itself from Brighton in September last year.

A couple of managers could be targeted to fill the vacant role at the club. One of the favorites, as it stands, happens to be Julian Nagelsmann, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

One things is certain though, whoever takes charge of Chelsea next, will be wearing a crown of thorns.

