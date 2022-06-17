“Sadio is coming” - Bayern Munich chief confirms agreement with Liverpool for Mane

Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidžić has confirmed reaching an agreement with Liverpool's Sadio Mane after he avowed that he's "coming to Bayern".

The Senegal international decided to leave the Anfield outfit following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 28. He's been linked with the Bavarians ever since and now, rumors of a possible switch to Munich have been confirmed by the club's director.

After a meeting in England, he told Sky Sports reporter Torben Hoffmann (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Yes, Sadio is coming to England."

Romano further stated that a full agreement has been reached between Liverpool and Bayern and paperwork is being prepared.

Sky Sports have also reported that a £35 million deal has been reached for Mane's transfer. This is lower than Liverpool's valuation of £42.5 million of the forward.

The Bundesliga giants had also seen two of their previous offers rejected.

The deal eclipses the fee of £31 million plus £2.5 million in add-ons the Reds paid for the player's services from Southampton in 2016.

Personal terms already 100% agreed on a three year deal.



It's a reflection of his impact at the club, scoring 120 goals and making 48 assists from 269 appearances. He has also lifted six titles, including one in the Premier League and Champions League each.

His final appearance for the club unfortunately ended with a loss in the Champions League final, but Mane will go down in history as a legend of the club.

Liverpool are rebuilding their squad

Liverpool competed for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season but only ended up with the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They missed out on the two biggest prizes, the Premier League and Champions League, by the narrowest of margins.

Mane's sale shows that the Reds have are seeking to revamp their squad without sentimentalism. They are trying to rejig their forward line with Darwin Nunez's signing.

It's still only the early stages of the transfer market and more developments are expected over the next few weeks in terms of sales and new arrivals.

Liverpool are a well-oiled unit but somehow fail to get over the line many a times, like we saw in the final against Real Madrid a few weeks ago.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the side has won six titles, while losing in the finals of another six, including one-off games like the Community Shield.

This is something the German will be eager to change going forward.

