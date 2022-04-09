Uncertainty prevails over Sadio Mane’s future as he looks to replicate his international success with the Reds

Sadio Mane has played a key role in the Senegal team’s latest success. Mane scored the winning penalty in a decisive shoot-out against Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah’s Egypt to help Senegal secure a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese will be a key part of his national team over the next few months, but the same cannot be said for his Liverpool future.

Similar to Mohamed Salah, whose contract ends in the summer of 2023, Mane’s contract runs until the end of next season as well. The 29-year-old has played an important role in Liverpool’s success in the last few years but has seen a decline in form in the last two or three seasons.

The silence regarding the Senegal international’s Liverpool future could very well indicate a possible end to his career with the Reds. That seems even more the case thanks to the arrival of Luis Diaz. But Sadio Mane would still be hopeful of not letting his position slip.

Sadio Mané vs Mohamed Salah

Mane came out on top twice against Mohamed Salah's Egypt but the Egyptian's contract situation seems to have taken priority over his

Often pitted against each other despite being on the same team, Mane has seen the Egyptian take away the spotlight most of the time. This season saw the two Liverpool stars meet each other twice on international duty, with Sadio Mane coming on top on both occasions.

The Senegal captain led his team to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in February. Seven weeks later, they secured their World Cup spot against Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

Despite their international rivalry, Jurgen Klopp insisted that all is well between the two African superstars.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane/Mo Salah:



"There is no doubt about it. They are not only close, they are educated, they are good boys, good humans. They would both consider each other as friends."

With Mohamed Salah’s contract talks taking priority, the amiable connection between Mane and the Egyptian might be compromised over the next few months.

Sadio Mane’s newly found form

Mane netted the second goal against Benfica as he looks set to impress the Liverpool boss

The Liverpool star described last season as a difficult one but seems to have turned things around this time. Luis Diaz’s arrival, Diogo Jota’s red-hot form, along with Mohamed Salah’s feats weighed a lot over Mane’s shoulder.

This season’s international success with Senegal seems to have given Mané a much-needed boost.

The Senegalese forward netted the second goal against Benfica for the Reds in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The goal against the Portuguese side became Mane’s 13th goal since the 2017-2018 season in the Champions League knockout stages.

He now equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s record and surpasses that of the Reds' iconic captain Steven Gerrard.

Sadio Mane might be unsure of his Liverpool future, but he remains a key part of Liverpool’s quest to overtake Manchester City in the Premier League title next.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat