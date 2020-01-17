Sadio Mane urged to leave, Real Madrid to bid €220m for Kylian Mbappe, and more: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, 17th January 2020

Kylian Mbappe

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Liverpool transfer news roundup. Jurgen Klopp and his team welcome a depleted Manchester United side this weekend as the Reds look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Anfield will be at its loudest as the Kop faithful are expecting a big win against the Red Devils. Despite signing Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg this month, The Reds continue to monitor players across Europe and further improve their seemingly invincible squad.

On that note, we look at the best Liverpool transfer news and rumours making the headlines today.

Sadio Mane told to join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has been urged to quit Liverpool in the summer if he wants to become the best player in Europe according to Mady Toure, founder of Generation Foot academy, where Mane trained as a teenager. Toure recently spoke with Guardian and said,

“The fact Sadio has won the African Ballon d’Or will spur him on to win the European one too. That’s his objective. Sadio always told me he would become one of the best players in the world.

“He said that to me and now he is among them but he has to leave Liverpool now. It’s his last year and he has to leave Liverpool when it’s up to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

The timing of this statement is interesting as the Liverpool forward has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid all season. Los Blancos are sure of parting ways with Gareth Bale in the summer and they want Sadio Mane to eventually replace the Welsh superstar.

Real Madrid set to bid £220million for Reds target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

PSG are fearful of losing Kylian Mbappe in the summer as Real Madrid are prepared to make an opening bid in excess of £250million including bonuses, reports ESPN.

The Frenchman still has 2 years left on his current PSG contract but Los Blancos are confident of signing the 21-year-old forward who is also linked with an ambitious move to Liverpool next season.

The Reds backed by their new kit sponsorship deal with Nike would be prepared to smash the transfer record if Mbappe decides to join the Anfield outfit. However, the World Cup winner is likelier to join Real Madrid in the summer given his strong relationship with Zinedine Zidane.

Sam McCallum excited with the Liverpool rumours

Sam McCallum

Liverpool are ready to sign the Coventry City left-back Sam McCallum to offer some cover for Andy Robertson, reports Daily Mirror.

The 19-year-old defender was recently asked about the prospect of playing under Jurgen Klopp and the teenager had nothing but shock and happiness to describe his feelings. McCallum said,

"It does make me smile. I did see that and I suppose it doesn't get much bigger than that.

"It makes me feel happy but you obviously don't know what's true and what's not, so…”

Rumour has it that the people at Anfield see McCallum as another young British defender who has the ability to go on and become a potent player like Andy Robertson.

The Reds had signed Robertson from Hully City back in 2017 for just €9million. Since then, the Scotland international has grown to become one of the best left-backs in European football.

Senior Liverpool figures are hopeful of a similar rise from McCallum who is heavily linked to join Jurgen Klopp's team as early as this month.

