SAFF Federation Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 5 Talking Points

Mohak Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 725 // 12 Sep 2018, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India made light work of their opponents Pakistan by defeating them 3-1 in the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation Cup 2018 with Manvir Singh netting a brace and Sumeet Passi netting a late goal to help their side reach the final. The 31-year old Hassan Bashir played well throughout the game and netted a late consolation goal for his side as well.

After bamboozling every side in this edition of the tournament, the Blue Tigers would be looking to play in their eleventh final in the tournament's history and would be looking to lift the trophy the eighth time.

#1 Bad pitch in Bangabandhu Stadium

Bangabandhu Stadium

India and Pakistan was being looked up as a crunch match before it went down 3-1 and ended up as a one-sided match. But the pre-match warm-ups at the stadium showed that the pitch was not really in an ideal condition.

Manvir Singh who netted two goals in the second half missed a sitter in the first half as he slipped in the dirty area of the pitch while trying to take a shot at goal.

The football fans in Bangladesh and across South East Asia would be hoping to have a better pitch in the final of the tournament.

#2 Future looks bright for Indian football

Manvir Singh

Indian footballing standards have skyrocketed in the last three to four years with Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalrindika Ralte and Sandesh Jhingan at the forefront of this success. But there were fears around the camp that these players are not going to be there forever.

The management can take a sigh of relief now as the U-23 squad selected by the manager has rattled the full strength senior squads of teams in South Asia. Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan have taken the tournament by storm.

1 / 4 NEXT