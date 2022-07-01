Sagan Tosu vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Vissel Kobe are back in action with another important J1 League fixture as they take on Sagan Tosu on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sagan Tosu are in sixth place in the J1 League standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts thrashed FC Tokyo by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Urawa Reds last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sagan Tosu vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have an excellent record against Sagan Tosu and have won 16 of the 29 matches played between the two teams. Sagan Tosu have managed seven victories against Vissel Kobe and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Vissel Kobe. Sagan Tosu were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sagan Tosu form guide in the J1 League: W-L-W-D-D

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: L-L-W-D-L

Sagan Tosu vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Sagan Tosu

Masaya Tashiro served his suspension against FC Tokyo last week and will be available for selection against Vissel Kobe. Sagan Tosu have a fully-fit squad at their disposal at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, and Tomoaki Makino are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Vissel Kobe are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Tomoaki Makino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sagan Tosu vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Sagan Tosu Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Il-Kyu Park; Diego, Shinya Nakano, Seok-Ho Hwang; Yuto Iwasaki, Kei Koizumi, Akito Fukuta, Wataru Harada; Yuji Ono, Yuki Horigome; Taisei Miyashiro

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa; Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Bojan Krkic, Yoshinori Muto

Sagan Tosu vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have endured an abysmal season so far and have plenty of work ahead of them in the coming months. The likes of Andres Iniesta and Bojan Krkic have years of experience behind them and will need to bring their skills to the fore this weekend.

Sagan Tosu have exceeded expectations so far this season and will look to improve their record in this fixture. Vissel Kobe are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 1-2 Vissel Kobe

