Sagan Tosu vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Sagan Tosu host Yokohama F. Marinos in a matchday 26 fixture in the J1 League on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday. Tamoya Koyamatsu scored a brace to help the visitors pick up all three points.

Yokohama F. Marinos ran riot in a 5-0 thrashing of Vegalta Sendai on the same day. Brazilian striker Leo Ceara was the star of the show in the whitewash, with a hat-trick and assist to his name.

The victory meant the Tricolor maintained their position in second place with 59 points picked up 25 matches. Sagan Tosu are directly below them in the table on 44 points.

Sagan Tosu vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides and Yokohama F. Marinos have a better record with 13 wins to their name.

Three previous matches ended in a draw while Sagan Tosu were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in June when goals from Marcos Junior and Takuya Wada helped Yokohama F. Marinos pick up a routine 2-0 home win.

The visitors have been in rampant form of late and are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, with eight victories recorded in this sequence. Sagan Tosu have two wins from their last five league fixtures.

Sagan Tosu form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Sagan Tosu vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Sagan Tosu

Yosuke Yuzawa and Ye-hoon Ueom have both been sidelined with fitness issues while Toshio Shimakawa is a doubt for the fixture.

Injuries: Yosuke Yuzawa, Ye-hoon Ueom

Doubtful: Toshio Shimakawa

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Sagan Tosu vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Sagan Tosu Predicted XI (3-5-2): Il-Kyu Park (GK); Ayumu Ohata, Eduardo, Seok-Ho Hwang; Yuta Higuchi, Yoshihiro Nakano, Keiya Sento, Ryohei Shirasaki, Kei Koizumi; Keita Yamashita, Tomoya Koyamatsu

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Takuya Wada, Yuki Saneto, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takahiro Ogihara, Tomoki Iwata, Jun Amano; Teruhito Nakagawa, Daizen Maeda, Leo Ceara

Sagan Tosu vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Despite sitting close to one another on the table, there is a gulf in class between the two sides.

Yokohama F. Marinos are favorites in the game, although Sagan Tosu's strong home form could be a major advantage. Both sides have relatively potent attacks, suggesting that goals could be scored at both ends, but we are predicting the visitors will narrowly edge this one.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P