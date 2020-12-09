Saint-Etienne vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Saint-Etienne host an in-form Angers side at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium on Friday. Saint-Etienne have been disappointing this season and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Angers have exceeded expectations so far this season and are currently in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings. The away side secured an impressive 2-0 victory against Lorient in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and need to turn their season around. The Ligue 1 giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Dijon last weekend and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne have an excellent record against Angers and have won five games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. Angers have managed only two victories against Saint-Etienne and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous game between these two teams took place in August this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Angers. Saint-Etienne have endured a difficult season so far and will face a difficult challenge on Friday.

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-L-L-L

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-L

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Team News

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Yvann Macon, Gabriel Silva, and Stephane Ruffier in this game. Mathieu Debuchy has recovered from the injury and is likely to feature against Angers.

Injured: Yvann Macon, Gabriel Silva, Stephane Ruffier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Star Moroccan winger Sofiance Boufal picked up an injury against Lorient last week and will not be able to play a part in this game. Souleyman Doumbia is suspended for this game and will not travel with the Angers squad.

Injured: Sofiane Boufal, Sada Thioub, Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Souleyman Doumbia

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jessy Moulin; Miguel Trauco, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Harold Moukoudi, Mathieu Debuchy; Denis Bouanga, Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf; Wahbi Khazri, Romain Hamouma

Angers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Bernardoni; Abdoulaye Bamba, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Antonin Bobichon, Ibrahim Amadou, Angelo Fulgini; Lois Diony, Stephane Bahoken, Jimmy Cabot

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Prediction

Saint-Etienne have been disappointing so far this season and will face an uphill task against Angers on Friday. The home side has managed only two points in its last five games and will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

With Sofiane Boufal sidelined for the foreseeable future, the likes of Jimmy Cabot and Angelo Fulgini will have to bear the creative burden for the away side. Angers are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-2 Angers

