Real Valladolid vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this week as Real Valladolid take on Osasuna at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Friday. Both teams are in the relegation zone at the moment and will need to win this fixture.

Real Valladolid have managed only 10 points from their 12 games so far and are dangerously close to the bottom of the La Liga table. The home side was outclassed by Atletico Madrid last weekend and will need to bounce back in this game.

Osasuna are only one point ahead of Real Valladolid and need a victory to move out of the relegation zone. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a disappointing defeat against Real Betis in its previous game and is in desperate need of a string of positive results.

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Osasuna have an excellent recent record against Real Valladolid in official La Liga fixtures and have won seven games of the last 18 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only two victories against Osasuna and will need to take it up a notch on Friday.

The previous meeting between these two La Liga sides took place in January this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams took a conservative approach to the match on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-W-L

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-L

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Team News

Sergi Guardiola is back for Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid will have to do without Kiko Olivas against Osasuna in La Liga this week. Star striker Sergi Guardiola is training with the squad again and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chimy Avila is set to miss this game

Osasuna

Osasuna have a massive list of injuries going into this game and will have to do without Jony, Chimy Avila, Brandon, and Adrian Lopez going into this game. Jonathan Calleri and Lucas Torro are also recovering from their injuries and remain doubtful against Real Valladolid.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Brandon, Adrian Lopez, Jony, Juan Perez

Doubtful: Jonathan Calleri, Lucas Torro

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Bruno Gonzalez, Joaquin Fernandez, Pablo Hervias; Oscar Plano, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Fabian Orellana; Sergi Guardiola, Marcos de Sousa

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera; Inigo Perez, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Facundo Roncaglia; Roberto Torres, Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia; Enric Gallego, Ante Budimir

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Valladolid have a staunch defence and are likely to set up a defensive block against the likes of Ante Budimir and Enric Gallego to prevent Osasuna from surging into the lead. The return of Sergi Guardiola also holds the home side in good stead going into this match.

Osasuna have been well below their best this season and will need to find their feet before the end of the year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Osasuna

