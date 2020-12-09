How much does Messi make in a week?

According to reports released this year by sources close to Barcelona, Lionel Messi earns a whopping £98 million per year with the Catalan giants. The Argentina captain makes £500,000 per week at Barcelona and has one of the most lucrative contracts in football history.

Lionel Messi is the best player in Barcelona's illustrious history and has stayed at the club throughout his professional career. The Argentine superstar has led Barcelona to several trophies over the years and has produced some legendary moments in the Blaugrana's colours.

The Barcelona captain has benefitted from several contract renewals over the years and has a financially lucrative agreement with the club. Lionel Messi also endorses several brands and earns a significant portion of his income by advertising well-known brands.

Lionel Messi currently earns £27 million through brand endorsements and is one of the most popular football players on the planet. The Barcelona forward has been linked with a move away from the club, however, and could see his net worth increase over the next few years.

Lionel Messi likely to leave Barcelona next summer

Barcelona rely heavily on Lionel Messi

Barcelona's dependence on Lionel Messi has been a much-discussed point of contention over the past few years. The Spanish giants are not the force they once were in Europa and visibly rely on their talisman to make things happen in the final third.

Lionel Messi was involved in a heated controversy towards the end of last season as he attempted to trigger a clause in his contract to leave the club. Barcelona refused to let Lionel Messi, leave, however, and forced their legend to remain with the La Liga giants for another year.

Lionel Messi was fairly vocal about his intentions in the transfer window and is likely to consider a move away from the club next summer. The Argentine superstar is free to negotiate with non-Spanish clubs next year and might decide to pursue a change of setting.

Manchester City are currently the front-runners to secure Lionel Messi's signature next year and the Argentine genius could look to reunite with Pep Guardiola as he looks to embark on the next chapter of his career in the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in securing the services of Lionel Messi and will look to flex their financial muscle to field the Argentine star alongside Neymar in Ligue 1. Lionel Messi has several options available to him next year and is set to pursue a transfer away from Barcelona.

