Saint-Etienne vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

In search of their first Ligue 1 win of the season, early relegation contenders Saint-Etienne take on Angers at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Friday.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of a 2-1 defeat against title-favourites Paris Saint-Germain and will be looking to bounce back from that performance.

Saint-Etienne’s horrid start to the season continued last Sunday as they fell to a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Strasbourg.

Claude Puel’s men have now failed to pick up a win this season, with their last victory coming back in July when they edged out Grenoble 2-1 in a friendly fixture.

With four points from their opening 10 games, Saint-Etienne are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, Angers saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end courtesy of a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

They have enjoyed a brilliant season so far and have lost just two of their 10 games, while picking up four wins and four draws.

Angers are currently fifth on the log, level on 16 points with Olympique Lyon and Nice.

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming six wins from their last 14 meetings. The spoils have been shared twice in that time.

Saint-Etienne Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Angers Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Team News

Saint-Etienne

The hosts remain without the services of Gabriel Silva, Yvann Macon and Alpha Sissoko, who have been sidelined through injuries. Zaydu Youssouf will miss the game as he is suspended after receiving his marching orders last time out.

Injured: Gabriel Silva, Yvann Macon, Alpha Sissoko

Suspended: Zaydu Youssouf

Angers

Sofiane Boufal and Zinedine Ould Khaled are currently nursing knee and thigh injuries respectively and will miss the game.

Injured: Sofiane Boufal, Zinedine Ould Khaled

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Etienne Green, Mahdi Camara, Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Yvan Neyou, Zaydou Youssouf, Romain Hamouma, Ryad Boudebouz, Denis Bouanga, Wahbi Khazri

Angers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernadoni; Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Souleyman Doumbia, Batista Mendy, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Stephane Bahoken, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Angelo Fulgini

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Prediction

Saint-Etienne have endured a horror start to the season and will be desperate for all three points to surge from the bottom of the table. They are unbeaten in each of their last four home games against Angers and we predict they will continue this dominance and claim their first win of the season.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-1 Angers

