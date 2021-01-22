Saint-Etienne vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Lyon take on Saint-Etienne at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium on Sunday. Lyon have been excellent this season and will want to win this game.

Saint-Etienne are currently in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have endured a miserable season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Strasbourg in its previous game and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Lyon's excellent unbeaten streak in the Ligue 1 under Rudi Garcia came to an end last weekend after a 1-0 defeat to Metz. Les Gones have slipped to third place in the Ligue 1 title race and will want to return to winning ways against Saint-Etienne.

🎙️ Make sure you join us around 12:30 CET for updates from the #ASSEOL pre-match press conference, with Tino Kadewere and @RudiGarcia!

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have an exceptional record against Saint-Etienne and have won 22 matches out of a total of 38 games played between the two sides. Saint-Etienne have managed only six victories against Lyon and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams in November last year ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Lyon. Tinotenda Kadewere scored a brace on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-D-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-W-W-W

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Team News

Saint-Etienne have a depleted squad. Image Source: ESPN

Saint-Etienne

A bout of the coronavirus has heavily depleted Saint-Etienne's squad going into this game with Mathieu Debuchy, Charles, Abi, Yvan Neyou, and several other players out of contention. Gabriel Silva, Yvann Macon, and Wahbi Khazri are also injured and will be sidelined for this match.

Injured: Mathieu Debuchy, Charles, Abi, Yvan Neyou, Gabriel Silva, Yvann Macon, Wahbi Khazri, Romain Hamouma, Zaydou Youssouf, Harold Moukoudi, Denis Bouanga, Panagiotis Retsos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Lucas Paqueta has accumulated one yellow card too many and is suspended for the game against Saint-Etienne this weekend. Memphis Depay and Tinotenda Kadewere have been excellent this season and are likely to lead the line for Lyon.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Paqueta

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jessy Moulin; Miguel Trauco, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Saidou Sow, Alpha Sissoko; Lucas Gourna-Douath, Aimen Moueffek; Maxence Rivera, Adil Aouchiche, Ryad Boudebouz; Arnaud Nordin

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Maxence Caqueret; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be looking to arrest a recent slump that has yielded only one point in the last two games. Rudi Garcia's side is a legitimate contender for the title this season and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Saint-Etienne have struggled to cope with a series of problems this season and are in desperate need of a victory. Lyon are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-3 Lyon

