Saint-Etienne vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne play host to Lyon in a big game at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Saint-Etienne are currently Ligue 1’s bottom side, as they have yet to win a single game, while Lyon are sitting in 7th place.

So can Saint-Etienne pick up their first win of the season, or will Lyon ensure their hosts remain bottom for another week?

Saint-Etienne already look in trouble this season despite the campaign being just eight games old.

They are currently rock bottom of Ligue 1 with three points and have yet to win a game. Worse still, Claude Puel’s side are now on a five-match losing streak.

With only seven goals scored, not only have Les Verts been profligate in front of goal, but they’ve also shown leaks in their defense, having conceded 17 goals thus far.

Lyon meanwhile haven’t shown their best form just yet either, as they’ve won just three of their opening eight games.

However, they’ve also only lost twice, and have looked excellent thus far in Europe, where they picked up a win over Brondby this Thursday evening.

And a win here could be a major boon for them, as depending on other results, they could end the weekend as high as second.

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Head-to-Head

The two have clashed 62 times in the past, with Lyon winning 30 times and Saint-Etienne winning on 14 occasions. The spoils have been shared 18 times between the two.

The last time these sides faced off ended badly for the hosts, as they were hammered 0-5 by Lyon in January. In fact, Les Gones have won five of their last six meetings with their hosts this weekend.

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Lyon form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Team News

Saint-Etienne

Two of Saint-Etienne’s players have been ruled out of the game in Aimen Moueffek and Yvann Macon. However, goalkeeper Etienne Green is ready to return following his suspension.

Injured: Aimen Moueffek, Yvann Macon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon

Chelsea loanee Emerson is suspended for this game, while Moussa Dembele and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are injured. Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng and Islam Slimani are doubts for the game.

Injured: Moussa Dembele, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Islam Slimani

Suspended: Emerson

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Etienne Green, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Saidou Sow, Miguel Trauco, Mahdi Camara, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Romain Hamouma, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga, Ignacio Ramirez

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Malo Gusto, Damien Da Silva, Sinaly Diomande, Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret, Xherdan Shaqiri, Lucas Paqueta, Rayan Cherki, Karl Toko Ekambi

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Prediction

Despite some of their key defenders being missing, this should be a relatively comfortable game for Lyon, at least on paper.

Saint-Etienne’s form has been appalling, and they’re lacking badly in the goalscoring stakes, while Lyon have plenty of individual talent to call upon.

Expect a strong away win here.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-2 Lyon

