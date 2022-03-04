Saint-Etienne vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Saint-Etienne host Metz at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday afternoon.

Saint-Etienne returned from the winter break with back-to-back wins but have now gone winless in the subsequent two games. They were beaten 3-1 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

The hosts sit 19th in the league standings with just 22 points from 26 games. They are level with Bordeaux at the bottom of the table, although they have a superior goal difference.

Metz are also struggling for results of late. They played out a goalless draw against Nantes last time out and did not offer much offensively as they failed to hit a shot on target for a second straight game.

Metz are level on points with their weekend hosts but sit a place above them in the table due to a better goal difference. They will now be looking to begin picking up points on Sunday to avoid an impending drop.

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Saint-Etienne and Metz. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. The game ended 1-1.

Saint-Etienne Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Metz Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Team News

Saint-Etienne

The hosts will be without Romain Hamouma, Joris Gnagnon, Yvann Macon and Saidou Sow on Sunday as the quartet are all injured. Enzo Crivelli and Wahbi Khazri are both doubts for the game.

Injured: Romain Hamouma, Joris Gnagnon, Yvann Macon, Saidou Sow

Doubtful: Enzo Crivelli, Wahbi Khazri

Suspended: None

Metz

Matthieu Udol, Kevin N’Doram, Habib Maiga and Manuel Cabit are all injured while Vincent Payot has been suspended due to an accumulation of bookings. Fabien Centonze and Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik are both doubts for the game as they continue their recovery from injury.

Injured: Matthieu Udol, Kevin N’Doram, Habib Maiga, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: Fabien Centonze, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik

Suspended: Vincent Pajot

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni (GK); Falaye Sacko, Eliaquim Mangala, Mickael Nade; Timothee Kolodziejczak, Mahdi Camara, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Sada Thioub; Ryad Boudebouz; Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin

Metz Predicted XI (5-3-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard (GK); Thomas Delaine, Dylan Bronn, Boubakar Kouyate, Jemerson, Fali Cande; Pape Matar Sarr, Ibrahim Amadou, Boubacar Traore; Farid Boulaya, Nicolas de Preville

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Prediction

Saint-Etienne are winless in back-to-back outings but have lost just one of their last five league games with the defeat coming against the league leaders.

Metz, on the other hand, are on a five-game winless run and have scored just once in that period. They have failed to hit a shot on target in over 180 minutes of football and should see defeat on Sunday.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-0 Metz

