Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Saint-Etienne will invite Monaco to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are in 17th place in the league table and need to avoid losses in their remaining three games to retain their top-flight status.
Les Monégasques have 55 points and trail third-placed Lille by just one point. They will look to finish in the top three to secure a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Les Verts saw their unbeaten streak ended after two games last week as they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Strasbourg. Zuriko Davitashvili had equalized in the 19th minute, but Strasbourg scored twice in the second half to record a comfortable win.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games, though they have registered two consecutive draws. They met Le Havre last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Mika Biereth continued his impressive form and scored his 13th goal of the season in that match.
Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 114 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 45 wins. The Principality club are not far behind with 42 wins and 27 games have ended in draws.
- The visitors extended their unbeaten streak against Les Verts to five games with a 1-0 home win in the campaign opener.
- Monaco have registered just one win in their travels in 2025 across all competitions.
- Saint-Etienne have won just one of their last seven home games while suffering three defeats.
- The hosts have the joint-worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 71 goals, 35 more than Les Monégasques.
Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Prediction
Les Verts have lost three of their last five league games, conceding 14 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last two home meetings against the Principality club, conceding four goals in both losses. Notably, six of their seven wins in Ligue 1 this season have been registered at home.
Lucas Stassin, Augustine Boakye, and Benjamin Bouchouari are sidelined with injuries while Dennis Appiah faces a late fitness test.
Les Monégasques have drawn their last two games and will look to return to winning ways here. They have lost four of their last seven Ligue 1 away games and have scored one goal apiece in six games during that period.
Aleksandr Golovin will not play again this season while Thilo Kherer is a major doubt after picking up a knock last week. Lamine Camara will serve a suspension here.
The visitors have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-2 Monaco
Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes