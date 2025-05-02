Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Saint-Etienne will invite Monaco to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are in 17th place in the league table and need to avoid losses in their remaining three games to retain their top-flight status.

Ad

Les Monégasques have 55 points and trail third-placed Lille by just one point. They will look to finish in the top three to secure a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Les Verts saw their unbeaten streak ended after two games last week as they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Strasbourg. Zuriko Davitashvili had equalized in the 19th minute, but Strasbourg scored twice in the second half to record a comfortable win.

Ad

Trending

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games, though they have registered two consecutive draws. They met Le Havre last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Mika Biereth continued his impressive form and scored his 13th goal of the season in that match.

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 114 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 45 wins. The Principality club are not far behind with 42 wins and 27 games have ended in draws.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak against Les Verts to five games with a 1-0 home win in the campaign opener.

Monaco have registered just one win in their travels in 2025 across all competitions.

Saint-Etienne have won just one of their last seven home games while suffering three defeats.

The hosts have the joint-worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 71 goals, 35 more than Les Monégasques.

Ad

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Prediction

Les Verts have lost three of their last five league games, conceding 14 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last two home meetings against the Principality club, conceding four goals in both losses. Notably, six of their seven wins in Ligue 1 this season have been registered at home.

Lucas Stassin, Augustine Boakye, and Benjamin Bouchouari are sidelined with injuries while Dennis Appiah faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Les Monégasques have drawn their last two games and will look to return to winning ways here. They have lost four of their last seven Ligue 1 away games and have scored one goal apiece in six games during that period.

Aleksandr Golovin will not play again this season while Thilo Kherer is a major doubt after picking up a knock last week. Lamine Camara will serve a suspension here.

The visitors have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-2 Monaco

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More