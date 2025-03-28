Saint-Etienne vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Saint-Etienne will entertain defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have won just five of their 25 league games and are in 19th place in the standings with 20 points. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far and have a 19-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Ad

Les Verts have endured a nine-game winless run in Ligue 1, suffering five losses. After a 1-1 away draw at Le Havre earlier this month, their previous outing against Montpellier was suspended after flares were thrown by the home fans and part of a stand caught fire.

The league leaders extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games before the international break with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Marseille in a top-of-the-table clash. Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes scored in the first half, and they benefited from Pol Lirola's own goal after the break.

Ad

Trending

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 92 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 53 wins. Les Verts have got the better of the capital club 14 times, and 25 games have ended in draws.

Les Parisiens are on a four-game winning streak against the hosts, and after a league double in the 2021-22 campaign, they won the reverse fixture 2-1 at home in January.

Saint-Etienne have won just one of their last six Ligue 1 home games. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

PSG have a 100% away record across all competitions in 2025.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league meetings against Les Verts.

Only last-placed Montpellier (21) have scored fewer goals in Ligue 1 this season than the hosts (25).

Ad

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Prediction

Les Verts have lost four of their last six league games and have conceded at least three goals in four games during that period. They are winless in their last 13 home games against the capital club, failing to score in six.

Maxime Bernauer is suspended for this match, while Augustine Boakye and Aïmen Moueffek will miss this match due to injuries. Mickaël Nadé, Ben Old, and Ibrahima Wadji face late fitness tests.

Ad

Les Parisiens have lost just one of their last 14 games in all competitions while recording 13 wins. They have scored at least four goals in seven games during that period and will look to continue that form here. They are unbeaten in away games in Ligue 1 since February 2023 and are strong favorites.

Lee Kang-in was injured in the international break and will likely be rested here. Senny Mayulu will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Arnau Tenas was absent against Marseille due to a shoulder injury and is in doubt. Luis Enrique is likely to rest key players ahead of the Coupe de France final on Tuesday.

Ad

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-3 PSG

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback