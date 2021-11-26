Saint-Etienne vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG lock horns with Saint-Etienne on Sunday. PSG have excellent players at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Saint-Etienne are in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are set to face a relegation battle this season. The home side edged Troyes to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will need a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians were outclassed by Manchester City earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Saint-Etienne and have won 25 out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Saint-Etienne have managed six victories against PSG and have their work cut out for them this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for PSG. Saint-Etienne gave a good account of themselves on the day and could trouble their opponents on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-D-L

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Team News

Saint-Etienne have a few injury concerns. Image Source: ASSE

Saint-Etienne

Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, and Romain Hamouma are currently recuperating from injuries and will remain sidelined against PSG. Yvan Neyou has also picked up a strain and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Romain Hamouma, Yvan Neyou, Gabriel Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad

PSG

Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Keylor Navas was sent off against Nantes last weekend and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspended: Keylor Navas

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-3-3): Etienne Green; Miguel Trauco, Mahdi Camara, Yvann Macon, Timothee Kolodziejczak; Adil Aouchiche, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Zaydou Youssouf; Ryad Boudebouz, Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Angel Di Maria; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Prediction

PSG have blown hot and cold this season and are yet to click as a unit under Mauricio Pochettino. The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar have not been at their best this season and will need to step up for the remainder of the campaign.

Saint-Etienne have staged a recovery in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last four league games. PSG have plenty of firepower in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-3 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi