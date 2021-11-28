Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Saint-Etienne on Sunday. PSG have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Saint-Etienne are in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The hosts have managed two league victories on the trot over the past week and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are 11 points clear at the top of the league table at the moment and are favourites to win the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians eased past Nantes by a 3-1 margin in their previous league but were outplayed by Manchester City in the Champions League this week.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Team News

Saint-Etienne

Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Yvan Neyou, Gabriel Silva, and Romain Hamouma are currently recuperating from injuries and will remain sidelined against PSG. Yvan Neyou has also picked up a strain and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Romain Hamouma, Yvan Neyou, Gabriel Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG

Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Keylor Navas was sent off against Nantes last weekend and will not be able to feature in this match.

Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal against Nantes and will likely feature alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Sergio Ramos is closer to a return but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Gianluigi Donnarumma has completed his recovery, however, and should take Navas' place between the sticks for PSG.

Injured: Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspended: Keylor Navas

At what time does the match between Saint-Etienne and PSG kick off?

India: 28th November 2021, at 5:30 PM

USA: 28th November 2021, at 8 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 AM (Central Standard Time), 5 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 28th November 2021, at 12 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Nantes on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Colors

USA: fuboTV, beIN Sports USA

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Nantes?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

