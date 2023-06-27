Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USA Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2023

Saint Kitts and Nevis and the USA will look to pick up their first wins of the 2023 Gold Cup as they lock horns at the CityPark Stadium on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago made light work of Saint Kitts and Nevis in their Gold Cup opener on Sunday, beating them 3-0. Alvin Jones and Ajani Fortune found the back of the net for Trinidad and Tobago before Jameel Ible's own-goal in the 73rd minute gave them a three-goal cushion.

Saint Kitts and Nevis are still novices in the footballing world but they've well and truly earned their right to be in the Gold Cup. However, they did seem like they were a bit out of their depth during the game on Sunday.

The 3-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago represents their biggest loss since a 4-0 defeat to El Salvador over two years ago. It's also worth noting that it was the first time that Saint Kitts and Nevis had failed to score at least once since Andorra kept a clean sheet against them in a friendly in March 2022.

Meanwhile, the USA are the team to beat in the Gold Cup this year after winning the CONCACAF Nations League. They beat Canada 2-0 in the Nations League final that took place on 18 June, thanks to goals from Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun.

But their Gold Cup campaign started on a rather underwhelming note as they settled for a 1-1 draw in their opening group stage game against Jamaica. The USA rarely take their best group of players for the Gold Cup but they'll still be extremely confident about dispatching Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USA Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Saint Kitts and Nevis and USA will play each other.

The USA will be the first North American nation that Saint Kitts and Nevis face since 2018 when they suffered a 1-0 loss to Canada.

The USA have not lost a single game in 2023 where they've conceded the opening goal.

The USMNT managed to score only one goal in each of their last five games in the Gold Cup.

The USA have scored in all but one of their 44 group-stage games in Gold Cup history.

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USA Prediction

Saint Kitts and Nevis looked out of sorts in their group stage opener against Trinidad and Tobago. They are likely to have an even tougher outing against the Americans who have plenty of quality in their squad.

This will be a one-sided affair and Saint Kitts and Nevis will do well to not suffer an embarrassing defeat.

Prediction: Saint Kitts and Nevis 0-4 USA

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USA Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - The USA to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: The USA to keep a clean sheet - Yes

