Salah 4/10, Keita brilliant: Liverpool Player Ratings from their 3-1 win over Benfica | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool secured a hard fought 3-1 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring in the 17th minute, heading home from a wonderful corner by Andy Robertson. Sadio Mane soon doubled the lead in the 34th minute after an excellent pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold released Luis Diaz who unselfishly squared it for the Senegal forward.

Liverpool went into the break 2-0 up and it looked like it would be a routine victory. However, Benfica came storming out of the traps in the second half and got themselves back into the game through Darwin Nunez. Ibrahima Konate failed to deal with a routine low cross from Rafa Silva and Nunez made no mistake with the finish.

After the goal from Benfica, Jurgen Klopp decided to make a triple substitution, taking off Mohamed Salah, Mane and Thiago and replacing them with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson.

The substitutions helped play a role in killing off Benfica's momentum. Finally, in the 87th minute, Liverpool got a third goal to all but put the tie to bed. Luis Diaz ran on to a throughball from Naby Keita, rounded the goalkeeper and made no mistake with a calm left-footed finish from a tight angle.

The Reds will next face Manchester City on April 10 in a crucial Premier League clash. Without further ado, let us take a look at:

Liverpool Player Ratings vs Benfica

Alisson Becker - 6/10

The Liverpool goalkeeper was largely untroubled but made two crucial saves to preserve Liverpool's advantage. Survived a nervy moment in the second half when he was almost caught out for taking too much time on the ball.

Andy Robertson - 7/10

Andy Robertson put in an assured performance at left-back and was rarely troubled by the Benfica forwards. He also put in a wonderful corner from which Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

The French centre-back had a mixed game. He scored his first goal in Liverpool colors but was at fault for Darwin Nunez's goal. Struggled a bit with the movement and physicality of Nunez and the Benfica forward line in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Liverpool's captain on the night, Van Dijk showed excellent recovery pace on a couple of occasions to thwart the likes of Rafa Silva and Nunez. The Dutch centre-back was solid if not specatacular

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

Making a comeback from a slight hamstring issue, Alexander-Arnold showed his class and range of passing with some wonderful through balls and cross-field balls. Played a crucial role in Liverpool's second goal scored by Sadio Mane.

Fabinho - 6/10

The Brazilian holding midfielder had a stellar first half. However, just like Liverpool, he did have some shaky moments in the second half. Suffered a nasty head collision with Otamendi in the dying stages of the game, but thankfully looked alright.

Thiago - 6/10

Thiago had a game of two halves. The Spaniard was excellent in the first half but misplaced some passes in the second half and was harried off the ball on a couple of occasions. He was substituted in the 61st minute and replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Naby Keita - 8/10

Keita had a great game for Liverpool. The midfielder was tenacious and took up some excellent attacking positions in the first half. He capped off a fine evening by setting up Luis Diaz for the all-important third goal.

Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

Liverpool's brightest attacker in this game. The Colombian was tireless and full of running. His intelligent movement was a constant threat to the Benfica backline. Killed the game with a well-taken finish from a tight angle.

Sadio Mane - 7/10

Sadio Mane started through the middle for Liverpool. Managed to get on the scoresheet after some excellent work by Alexander-Arnold and Diaz. He was substituted in the 61st minute after a fine attacking display.

Mohamed Salah - 4/10

The 'Egyptian King' had a strangely subduded game by his high standards. Salah squandered an excellent opportunity in the first half to get on the scoresheet. He also struggled with his ball control and dribbling. Klopp will be hoping that the 29-year-old star is back to his best for the crucial game against Manchester City.

Liverpool Substitutes:

Jordan Henderson - 6.5/10

The experienced midfielder came on for Thiago and immediately took the sting out of the game.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

The Brazilian worked hard and harried the Benfica backline with his constant pressing.

Diogo Jota - 5.5/10

Should have got on the scoresheet late in the game. Missed an excellent one-on-one chance and struck his effort straight at the Benfica GK

James Milner and Joe Gomez - N/A

Both of them came on in the 89th minute and did not have much time to impact the game.

