'Salah might've gone to the drama school I never went to!': Former Wales captain on Egyptian's theatrics against Cardiff

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 225 // 23 Apr 2019, 10:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Wales captain Vinnie Jones has joked that Mohamed Salah must have gone to a drama school he never went to in order to pull off his theatrics against Cardiff City on Sunday, but maintains that the Egyptian ace deserved the penalty he was awarded.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool snatched the Premier League top spot from defending champions Manchester City once again after registering a crucial 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

The two clubs have been playing a game of catch-up for the better part of the campaign and the title chase is more intense than ever as they both prepare to play their final few games this season.

The Reds are two points ahead of the Cityzens but the champions still have a game in hand in the form of the Manchester derby on Wednesday.

During the game against Cardiff, Salah, who has been instrumental in Liverpool's title chase this season, was given a controversial penalty after a Sean Morrison challenge inside the box and promptly doubled Georginio Wijnaldum's opener.

The penalty has been viewed by some as an effort to fool the match officials but Jones has come out in defence of the Egyptian despite the theatrics of it all.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jones said, "How long was the bear hug going to go on? The lad has got both his arms around Salah and he has thrown himself to the floor in the end, but he’s had enough of it. For me, it’s a definite penalty."

"Salah has thrown himself on the floor, but come on, the Cardiff player had his arms all over him. I think he was terrified of him unleashing a shot on goal. Salah might of gone to the drama school I never went to!"

What's next?

Liverpool are next scheduled to face Huddersfield Town in a crucial game on Friday night.