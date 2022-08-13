Salernitana vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

AS Roma get their 2022-23 Italian Serie A campaign underway on Sunday when they visit the Stadio Arechi to face Salernitana on Sunday.

The home side, who were sent out of the Coppa Italia weekend, will look to move on from that result and kick off their league assignments on a high.

Salernitana suffered an early exit from the Coppa Italia as they fell to a 2-0 home loss against Parma last Sunday.

This followed a solid pre-season campaign, where they picked up three draws and one win from their four friendlies.

Salernitana are also winless in three straight Serie A games after losing one and picking up two draws in their final three games last season, where they finished 17th in the table.

Roma, on the other hand, enjoyed a fine 2021-22 run as they finished sixth in Serie A and secured a place in the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s men were also crowned champions of the inaugural Conference League campaign as they saw off Feyenoord 1-0 in the final back in May.

Roma head into the weekend off the back of a convincing pre-season where they picked up four wins and one draw from their six friendlies.

Salernitana vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Mourinho’s men boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Salernitana have picked up one win in that time.

Salernitana Form Guide: L-D-W-D-D

AS Roma Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Salernitana vs AS Roma Team News

Salernitana

The hosts will take to the pitch without the trio of Emil Bohinen, Erik Botheim and Matteo Lovato, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Emil Bohinen, Erik Botheim, Matteo Lovato

Suspended: None

AS Roma

Ebrima Darboe is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will play no part in this weekend’s encounter.

Injured: Ebrima Darboe

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Norbert Gyömber, Federico Fazio, Lorenzo Pirola; Wajdi Kechrida, Lassana Coulibaly, Leonardo Capezzi, Grigoris Kastanos, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Federico Bonazzoli, Franck Ribéry

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibañez; Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nemanja Matic, Nicola Zalewski; Paulo Dybala, Nicolò Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Salernitana vs AS Roma Prediction

Roma enjoyed a solid preparation for the new campaign and will look to kick off their domestic assignment on a high. They completed an impressive league double over the home side last season and we are backing them to extend their fine record in this fixture.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-3 AS Roma

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P