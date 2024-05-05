Salernitana vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Salernitana take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Arechi on Monday.

Salernitana vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Dea were held to a 1-1 draw by Marseille in the Europa League in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Salernitana, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Frosinone last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Salernitana vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have an excellent recent record against Salernitana and have won five out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Salernitana's paltry one victory.

Salernitana have lost three of their seven matches against Atalanta in Serie A, with one of these defeats coming by an 8-2 margin - the heaviest defeat suffered by the team in the history of the top flight.

The seven matches between Salernitana and Atalanta in Serie A have witnessed a total of 19 goals, but only two of these goals have been scored at the Stadio Arechi.

Salernitana are the only team in Europe's top five leagues that are yet to win a game in the league season so far.

Atalanta have won their last five matches against teams starting the game in the relegation zone in Serie A and have scored 14 goals in these games.

Salernitana vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving up the league table. The likes of Mario Pasalic and Ademola Lookman have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Salernitana have struggled in the top flight this season and will need to play out of their skins to end their campaign on a positive note. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-4 Atalanta

Salernitana vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mario Pasalic to score - Yes