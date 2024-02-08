Salernitana vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2024

Salernitana will invite Empoli to the Stadio Arechi in a bottom-of-the-table Serie A clash on Friday.

The hosts have endured a winless run across all competitions in 2024, suffering five losses in six games. They managed to arrest their losing run after five games last week, as Torino held them to a goalless draw in the Serie A. With just two wins from 23 league outings, they are at the bottom of the table with just 13 points.

The visitors suffered back-to-back losses in their first two games of the year and have been unbeaten in their three games since. After playing out a 1-1 draw against Juventus last month, they managed to hold Genoa to a goalless draw at home in Serie A last week.

They have 18 points from 23 games, the same as 17th-placed Verona and a win in this match might help them climb out of the relegation zone.

Salernitana vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 38 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 17 wins to their name. The hosts have 11 wins in this fixture and ten games have ended in draws.

Empoli are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts and recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

The hosts have just one win in their last ten meetings against the visitors, with that triumph coming at home in Serie B in 2021.

Salernitana have conceded two goals apiece in their last five home games in the Serie A, suffering four 2-1 losses in that period.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the league this season, scoring just 15 goals. The hosts have the second-worst attacking record, with 19 goals to their name from 23 games.

Salernitana vs Empoli Prediction

I Granata have been winless in their six games this year, suffering five losses. They have just one win in their last 11 games in all competitions, with eight defeats in that period and keeping just two clean sheets. They have suffered three consecutive losses at home in the Serie A and might struggle here.

They are winless in their last five meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats, which is a cause for concern. Lorenzo Pirola is back from a muscle injury and might start from the bench. Lassana Coulibaly faces a late fitness test while Triantafyllos Pasalidis will be absent after picking up a shoulder injury last week.

Gli Azzurri have seen an upturn in form recently as they are unbeaten in their last three league games, keeping two clean sheets. They have lost just one of their seven Serie A meetings against the hosts and are on a five-game unbeaten run in that period.

Giuseppe Pezzella is back from a lengthy injury layoff and might start from the bench. New signing M'Baye Niang has trained with them and is in contention to start. Francesco Caputo remains sidelined with an ankle injury, so Alberto Cerri is expected to start again.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring struggles, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Empoli

Salernitana vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Candreva to score or assist any time - Yes