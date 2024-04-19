Salernitana vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Salernitana take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Arechi on Sunday.

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency throughout their campaign. La Viola eased past Viktoria Plzen by a 2-0 margin to qualify for the semifinals of the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Salernitana, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Salernitana and have won six out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Salernitana's two victories.

Fiorentina won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin in December last year and could complete a Serie A double over Salernitana for the first time in the history of the competition.

Salernitana have played four matches at home against Fiorentina in the Serie A without suffering a single defeat - a club record in this regard for the home side in the competition.

Salernitana are winless in their last 14 matches in the Serie A and have a set a club record in this regard.

Fiorentina have picked up only 11 points in their 12 matches in the second half of the Serie A this season.

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina are in the midst of a slump and are in desperate need of a resurgence. La Viola have a good squad at their disposal and will need to play out of their skins to secure a European spot this season.

Salernitana have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight yet again and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Fiorentina are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 Fiorentina

Salernitana vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score - Yes

