Salernitana vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Salernitana entertain Inter Milan at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Friday (April 7). The hosts are unbeaten in five outings, drawing four.

Following the international break, they resumed their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Spezia. They took the lead via Mattia Caldara's own goal before Eldor Shomurodov's second-half strike restored parity.

Meanwhile, Inter have struggled in recent games, suffering four defeats in their last five outings. They resumed their campaign after the international break with a 1-0 home defeat against Fiorentina.

Their poor form continued in the Coppa Italia semifinals first leg, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by arch-rivals Juventus. Romelu Lukaku was sent off right after scoring an equaliser late in injury time.

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times since 1948, with all meetings taking place in Serie A, with Inter leading 5-2.

Inter have dominated proceedings against the hosts in recent games, keeping three consecutive clean sheets and scoring 12 goals.

Interestingly, Inter have failed to score in two of their three away games against Salernitana.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five league outings.

Salertitana have the second-worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 48 goals in 28 games.

The visitors have the third-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 47 goals in 28 games.

Inter have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games across competitions, going scoreless in four.

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Prediction

Salernitana are on a five-game unbeaten run for just the second time this season. They have scored five goals in their last two home games and have played four straight draws. Meanwhile, Inter have suffered three straight defeats for the first time this season and have failed to score in three of their last four games.

The Nerazzurri travel to Lisbon for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Tuesday (April 12) against Benfica. So Simone Inzaghi could bench his key players, and a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Inter Milan

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Boulaye Dia to score or assist any time - Yes

