Salernitana vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Inter Milan will look to continue their impressive start to the season when they visit the Stadio Arechi to face Salernitana in round seven of Serie A on Saturday (September 30).

Salernitana find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the points table as they look for their first league win of the season. They're coming off a 1-0 loss against Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Wednesday.

Paulo Sousa’s side are winless in six games this season, losing three. With three points, Salernitana are 17th in the standings, just one point above rock-bottom Cagliari.

Meanwhile, Inter suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Sassuolo at the San Siro on Wednesday. Before that, Simone Inzaghi’s men saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on September 20 with a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in their UEFA Champions League group opener. That came four days before they beat Empoli 1-0.

Despite their midweek defeat, Inter remain atop the Serie A summit, level on 15 points with second-placed AC Milan.

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last six meetings, Inter have been dominant in the fixture.

Salernitana’s only win came in April 1999, when they beat the Nerazzurri 2-0 at home, while the spoils have also been shared once.

Inter are unbeaten in six away games across competitions, claiming four wins, since the start of pre-season.

Salernitana have lost just one of their last 10 Serie A home games since February, winning four.

Inzaghi’s men have won all but one of their last seven away games in the league, with a 3-1 loss at Napoli on May 21 being the exception.

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Prediction

Following a shock home defeat against Sassuolo, Inter head into the weekend looking to quickly find their feet. Inzaghi’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should come away with all three points against an out-of-sorts Salernitana side.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-3 Inter

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: First-half winners - Inter (The Nerazzurri have led at half-time in four of their last five meetings with Salernitana.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes.)