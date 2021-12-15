Salernitana vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana are set to play Inter Milan at the Arechi Stadium on Friday for their next Serie A fixture.

Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa in the second round of the Coppa Italia. A second-half goal from striker Caleb Ekuban sealed the deal for Genoa.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari 4-0 in the league. A brace from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and second-half goals from Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

This is the first time in a long time that Salernitana and Inter Milan are facing each other in the Serie A.

Salernitana form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-D-L

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Team News

Salernitana

Salernitana boss Stefano Colantuono will be unable to call upon the services of Norwegian centre-back Stefan Strandberg, right-back Nadir Zortea, left-back Matteo Ruggari and Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly. There are doubts over the availability of former Bayern Munich and Fiorentina winger and France international Franck Ribery and striker Federico Bonazzoli.

Injured: Nadir Zortea, Stefan Strandberg, Mamadou Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggari

Doubtful: Franck Ribery, Federico Bonazzoli

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without Argentine forward Joaquin Correa. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Andrea Ranocchia and former Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Joaquin Correa

Doubtful: Matteo Darmian, Andrea Ranocchia

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Vid Belec, Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Luka Bogdan, Luca Ranieri, Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Francesco Di Tacchio, Lassana Coulibaly, Milan Duric, Simeon Nwankwo

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

GOAL @goal 🟢 85 goals in 142 games for Wolfsburg

🔵 72 goals in 189 games for Man City

🔴 119 goals in 260 games for Roma

⚫️ 10 goals in 18 games for Inter



Edin Dzeko NEVER stops scoring goals 🔥 🟢 85 goals in 142 games for Wolfsburg🔵 72 goals in 189 games for Man City🔴 119 goals in 260 games for Roma⚫️ 10 goals in 18 games for InterEdin Dzeko NEVER stops scoring goals 🔥 https://t.co/bWQn0DBI6L

Salernitana vs Inter Milan Prediction

Salernitana are currently bottom of the league table, four points behind 17th-placed Spezia. They have lost four of their last five league games, and on current form seem destined for a swift return back to the second division.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are top of the league table, one point ahead of 2nd-placed AC Milan. With Juventus stuttering and Napoli slowing down, the Milan clubs look likely to compete for the league title this time around.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Lautaro Martínez has reached ten goals in 15 Serie A games this season – his quickest run to double figures since joining Inter. ⚫️🔵 Lautaro Martínez has reached ten goals in 15 Serie A games this season – his quickest run to double figures since joining Inter. ⚫️🔵#UCL https://t.co/pJLuSDgkhx

Inter Milan will be the favourites to win here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Abhinav Anand