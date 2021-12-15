Salernitana vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana are set to play Inter Milan at the Arechi Stadium on Friday for their next Serie A fixture.
Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa in the second round of the Coppa Italia. A second-half goal from striker Caleb Ekuban sealed the deal for Genoa.
Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari 4-0 in the league. A brace from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and second-half goals from Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.
Salernitana vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head
This is the first time in a long time that Salernitana and Inter Milan are facing each other in the Serie A.
Salernitana form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-D-L
Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W
Salernitana vs Inter Milan Team News
Salernitana
Salernitana boss Stefano Colantuono will be unable to call upon the services of Norwegian centre-back Stefan Strandberg, right-back Nadir Zortea, left-back Matteo Ruggari and Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly. There are doubts over the availability of former Bayern Munich and Fiorentina winger and France international Franck Ribery and striker Federico Bonazzoli.
Injured: Nadir Zortea, Stefan Strandberg, Mamadou Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggari
Doubtful: Franck Ribery, Federico Bonazzoli
Suspended: None
Inter Milan
Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without Argentine forward Joaquin Correa. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Andrea Ranocchia and former Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Joaquin Correa
Doubtful: Matteo Darmian, Andrea Ranocchia
Suspended: None
Salernitana vs Inter Milan Predicted XI
Salernitana Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Vid Belec, Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Luka Bogdan, Luca Ranieri, Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Francesco Di Tacchio, Lassana Coulibaly, Milan Duric, Simeon Nwankwo
Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez
Salernitana vs Inter Milan Prediction
Salernitana are currently bottom of the league table, four points behind 17th-placed Spezia. They have lost four of their last five league games, and on current form seem destined for a swift return back to the second division.
Inter Milan, on the other hand, are top of the league table, one point ahead of 2nd-placed AC Milan. With Juventus stuttering and Napoli slowing down, the Milan clubs look likely to compete for the league title this time around.
Inter Milan will be the favourites to win here.
Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Inter Milan