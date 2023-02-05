Salernitana vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2023

Salernitana are set to play Juventus at the Arechi Stadium on Tuesday in Serie A.

Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Marco Baroni's Lecce in the league. First-half goals from Senegalese striker Boulaye Dia and Dutch midfielder Tonny Vilhena secured the win for Davide Nicola's Salernitana. Brazilian winger Gabriel Strefezza scored the consolation goal for Lecce.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Maurizio Sarri's Lazio 1-0 in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. A goal from Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Salernitana vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus have won two games and drawn one.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia has managed 12 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Salernitana.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic have both scored six goals in the league in 10 starts for Juventus.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has five goal contributions in 15 league starts for Juventus.

Serbian winger Filip Kostic has six goal contributions in 18 league starts for Juventus.

Salernitana vs Juventus Prediction

Salernitana are currently 16th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. They are eight points ahead of 18th-placed Hellas Verona, so maintain some distance between them and the relegation spots. However, their current form does not bode confidence.

The likes of Antonio Candreva and Federico Fazio are experienced Serie A veterans, while striker Boulaye Dia has produced the majority of goals in the league so far for Salernitana. They added Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to the squad in January, and will hope that the Mexico international replicates his World Cup form at club level.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that they could be involved in a relegation battle if things don't improve. One of Italy's biggest clubs is in crisis right now, and they need to drastically improve their league form if they are to secure European qualification of some kind.

Right now, Juventus' priority has to be winning games. Allegri's relegation battle fears might be slightly exaggerated, but it is certainly not an impossibility. Summer will see a big revamp, with Dusan Vlahovic, arguably the club's most valuable asset, linked with a move away. The likes of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot could all leave as well.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The last club match Paul Pogba started was 290 days ago against Liverpool



He was subbed after just 10 minutes in that game. The last club match Paul Pogba started was 290 days ago against LiverpoolHe was subbed after just 10 minutes in that game. https://t.co/jlfe0MFTKD

Juventus to win this game.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Juventus

Salernitana vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Juventus

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Poll : 0 votes