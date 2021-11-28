Salernitana vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Arechi on Tuesday for their next Serie A fixture.

Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari in the league. A second-half goal from Italy international Leonardo Pavoletti for Cagliari was cancelled out by a goal from striker Federico Bonazzoli for Salernitana.

Juventus, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the league. A first-half goal from Colombian striker Duvan Zapata sealed the deal for Atalanta.

Salernitana vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Salernitana have not faced Juventus in Serie A for some time now.

Salernitana form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-L-W

Juventus form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-L

Salernitana vs Juventus Team News

Salernitana

Salernitana boss Stefano Colantuono will be unable to call upon the services of veteran French winger Franck Ribery, Cypriot midfielder Grigoris Kastanos, Norwegian centre-back Stefan Strandberg, young left-back Matteo Ruggari, Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly and goalkeeper Antonio Russo. There are doubts over the availability of Ivorian attacker Cedric Gondo.

Injured: Franck Ribery, Stefan Strandberg, Mamadou Coulibaly, Antonio Russo, Grigoris Kastanos, Matteo Ruggari

Doubtful: Cedric Gondo

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus will be without Brazilian right-back Danilo. There are doubts over the availability of Italian full-back Mattia De Sciglio, American midfielder Weston McKennie, winger Federico Chiesa and Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Danilo

Doubtful: Aaron Ramsey, Mattia De Sciglio, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Juventus Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Vid Belec, Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri, Lassana Coulibaly, Francesco Di Tacchio, Leonardo Capezzi, Milan Duric, Federico Bonazzoli, Simeon Nwankwo

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean

Salernitana vs Juventus Prediction

Salernitana are currently 20th in the league table, three points behind 17th-placed Spezia, who have played a game less. They have lost three of their last four league games, and now need to stitch together a positive run of results if they are to stay in the Italian top-flight next season.

Juventus, on the other hand, are struggling. They are 8th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. The size of the project is becoming clearer every day, and manager Massimiliano Allegri has his work cut out.

Juventus, on paper, have more than enough here.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Juventus

Edited by Abhinav Anand