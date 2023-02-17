Salernitana vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Salernitana lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Arechi on Sunday.

Salernitana vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a considerably slow start to their league campaign. The Biancocelesti edged CFR Cluj to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Salernitana, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Salernitana vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Salernitana and have won three of the last four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Salernitana's one victory.

The seven Serie A matches between the two teams are yet to witness a draw, with Lazio securing four victories and Salernitana winning three matches.

Lazio had failed to win consecutive away league games against Salernitana without finding the back of the net before they ended their drought with a 3-0 away victory last season.

Salernitana have picked up only five points in their 10 matches in the Serie A since November last year - only Cremonense have a worse record during this period.

Lazio are winless in their last three matches in the Serie A and have not endured a four-game winless streak in the competition since July 2020.

Salernitana vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to go the extra mile to overcome their recent slump. Ciro Immobile ended his goalscoring drought against CFR Cluj and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Salernitana can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form in recent months. Lazio are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-3 Lazio

Salernitana vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

