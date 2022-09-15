Salernitana vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Salernitana will entertain Lecce at the Stadio Arechi in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Friday.

The home team are undefeated in their league games since their opening day loss to Roma. In their previous outing, they held Turin giants Juventus to a 2-2 draw. They took a two-goal lead in the first half but Juventus fought hard and Leonardo Bonucci scored the equalizing goal in the third minute of added time in the second half.

Lecce are one of six teams without a win in Serie A after six games, playing out three losses and suffering three losses. They played out a 1-1 draw against fellow promoted side Monza last time around.

Salernitana vs Lecce Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 37 times across all competitions, though this will be the first Serie A meeting between them. Lecce enjoy a 17-12 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

Salernitana are winless at home since 2013 against the Salentini and will be vying to record their first win against the visitors since 2015.

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-D

Lecce form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Salernitana vs Lecce Team News

Salernitana

Federico Fazio was one of three players sent off in the final minutes of Salernitana's league meeting against Juventus last week and will serve a suspension here.

Apart from him, there are no fresh absentees for the Granata as Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Franck Ribery and Emil Bohinen remain sidelined.

Injured: Franck Ribery, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Emil Bohinen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lecce

Joel Voelkerling Persson is a confirmed absentee for the hosts while Mert Cetin and Kastriot Dermaku were absent against Monza and face late fitness tests.

Injured: Joel Voelkerling Persson

Doubtful: Mert Cetin, Kastriot Dermaku

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Salernitana vs Lecce Predicted XIs

Salernitana (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Dylan Bronn, Flavius Daniliuc, Domagoj Bradarić; Antonio Candreva, Lassana Coulibaly, Giulio Maggiore, Tonny Vilhena, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Boulaye Dia, Krzysztof Piątek

Lecce (4-3-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Marin Pongračić, Federico Baschirotto, Antonio Gallo; Kristijan Bistrovic, Morten Hjulmand, Kristoffer Askildsen; Lameck Banda, Assan Ceesay, Federico Di Francesco

Salernitana vs Lecce Prediction

The home team have scored a respectable nine goals this term and also have a decent defensive record, conceding six goals in six games. Lecce have the second-worst attacking record in the Italian top-flight, scoring four goals. They have conceded seven goals.

They have failed to score in two of their three away games this term and might struggle in this game. Salernitana have scored in their last four games after blanking in the first two and should be able to overcome the visitors' challenge with ease.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-0 Lecce

