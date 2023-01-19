Salernitana vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

Salernitana are set to play Napoli at the Arechi Stadium on Saturday in Serie A.

Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 8-2 loss to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the league. A brace from Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, as well as goals from Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga, young centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, Danish attacker Rasmus Hojlund, Brazilian midfielder Ederson and right-back Nadir Zortea, secured the win for Atalanta.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia and midfielder Hans Nicolussi scored the goals for Salernitana.

Napoli, on the other hand, lost 2-2 (4-5p) to Davide Ballardini's Cremonese in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Goals from Brazilian centre-back Juan Jesus and Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone for Napoli was cancelled out by goals from Swiss midfielder Charles Pickel and Ghanaian attacker Felix Afena-Gyan for Cremonese, who eventually triumphed on penalties.

Salernitana vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli have won all three games.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia has scored seven goals in the league for Salernitana.

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek has five goal contributions in the league so far for Salernitana.

Macedonian midfielder Elif Elmas has scored five goals in the league for Napoli.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has 14 goal contributions in the league for Napoli so far.

Salernitana vs Napoli Prediction

Salernitana have been in the news recently; and not necessarily for good reasons. After conceding eight goals to Atalanta in their recent game, the club's board decided to sack manager Davide Nicola, only to reappoint him two days later. Given Salernitana are 16th in the league and have lost four of their last five games, Nicola might be their best hope yet; a man known for producing regular miracles that keep his team from being relegated.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC Davide Nicola says he is back as the head coach of Salernitana — two days after the Serie A side sacked him. Davide Nicola says he is back as the head coach of Salernitana — two days after the Serie A side sacked him. https://t.co/vIRfvXje6a

Salernitana's squad boasts names that will be familiar to many. Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, he of the World Cup fame, is their no.1, while Krzysztof Piatek, who enjoyed a very exciting but very brief rise in club football that saw him represent AC Milan among other clubs, is one of their forward options.

They also boast Serie A experience in Federico Fazio and Antonio Candreva. However, any team that concedes eight goals against a single opposition surely has to, at the very least, give the impression that they are trying to fix the problems.

Napoli, on the other hand, are emotionally on the opposite end of the spectrum from Salernitana. They are top of the league table, nine points ahead of 2nd-placed AC Milan. They are no longer competing in the Coppa Italia, so they devote all their focus to lifting a trophy that has been a dream for most fans of the club. Winning the Serie A would represent a huge success for Luciano Spalletti, a stalwart of Italian football, as well as for Napoli's shrewd transfer acumen.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



Fiorentina will sign former PSG GK Salvatore Sirigu as part of the deal. Napoli are closing in on a deal to sign Pierluigi Gollini on loan with buy option from Fiorentina, former Tottenham goalkeeper has already accepted🤝🏻 #transfers Fiorentina will sign former PSG GK Salvatore Sirigu as part of the deal. Napoli are closing in on a deal to sign Pierluigi Gollini on loan with buy option from Fiorentina, former Tottenham goalkeeper has already accepted 🔵🤝🏻 #transfersFiorentina will sign former PSG GK Salvatore Sirigu as part of the deal. https://t.co/UC8jol6oUB

Napoli to win this game.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Napoli

Salernitana vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Napoli

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet- Yes

