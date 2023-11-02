Salernitana vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Salernitana and Napoli go head-to-head at the Stadio Arechi on Saturday.

Filippo Inzaghi’s men will head into the weekend looking to build on their Coppa Italia victory and pick up their first league win of the season.

Salernitana turned in a performance of the highest quality on Tuesday when they thrashed Sampdoria 4-0 in their Coppa Italia round-of-32 clash.

Manager Inzaghi will hope that Tuesday's result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Granata return to the Serie A, where they are the only side yet to pick up a win this season.

Salernitana have lost six of their opening 10 league games while claiming four draws to collect just four points from a possible 30 and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Napoli, on the other hand, fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against AC Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last Sunday.

Prior to that, Rudi Garcia’s men were on a two-game winning streak, claiming a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona on October 21, three days before edging out Union Berlin 1-0 in the Champions League.

With 18 points from 10 matches, Napoli are currently fifth in the Serie A table, seven points adrift of first-placed Inter Milan.

Salernitana vs Napoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Napoli boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Salernitana have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Napoli are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak against the Granata, claiming five wins and one draw since November 2008.

Salernitana have failed to win their last 11 Serie A matches, losing seven and picking up four draws since May’s 3-2 victory over Udinese.

Napoli are unbeaten in nine consecutive away games across all competitions, claiming six wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss at Monza on May 14.

Salernitana vs Napoli Prediction

While Salernitana will be looking to pick up where they left off in the Coppa Italia, they face the stern challenge of taking on a significantly superior Napoli side who are unbeaten on the road this season.

Garcia’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 Napoli

Salernitana vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of Napoli’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Napoli (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)