Salernitana vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Table-toppers Napoli take on basement side Salernitana in a Serie A 2021-22 game set to take place at Arechi Stadium on Sunday.

Napoli lead the league standings with 28 points from 10 matches played and have not lost a single game so far. They have been dominant on both ends of the pitch, scoring 22 goals and conceding just three. Napoli are coming off a 3-0 win against Bologna, with Lorenzo Insigne (brace) and Fabian Ruiz registering their names on the scoresheet.

Salernitana, meanwhile, won their last game 2-1 against fellow newly-promoted side Venezia. Ethan Ampadu received a red card in the game. Salernitana capitalized on that sending off, scoring two goals in the second half. Salernitana are 19th in the table with seven points from 10 games played.

Salernitana vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Salernitana and Napoli have played 11 matches against each other so far. Salernitana have two wins to show for their efforts, while Napoli have emerged victorious on four occasions. Five matches ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Napoli.

Salernitana Serie A form: L-W-L-L-W

Napoli form (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Salernitana vs Napoli Team News

Salernitana

Kostas Manolas, Kevin Malcuit and Adam Ounas are sidelined through injuries. Manager Luciano Spalletti is set to return to the sidelines following his one-game ban, and he will be looking to rotate players as the team played on Thursday.

Injured: Kostas Manolas, Kevin Malcuit, and Adam Ounas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli

Lassana Coulibaly and Matteo Ruggeri have been ruled out due to hamstring injuries, while Luka Bogdan, Leonardo Capezzi and Mamadou Coulibaly are all doubtful for Sunday's game.

However, they have been handed a boost as Frederic Vesli returns to the squad after recovering from a bout of COVID-19.

Injured: Lassana Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggeri

Doubtful: Luka Bogdan, Leonardo Capezzi, Mamadou Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Napoli Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Vid Belec; Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri; Paweł Jaroszyński; Schiavone, Wajdi Kechrida; Francesco Di Tacchio; Simeon Nwankwo, Cedric Gondo

Koulibaly Kalidou @kkoulibaly26



Une soirée parfaite. 3 points, 4ème clean sheet consécutif et le retour de Faouzi sur le terrain.



3 points, 4th clean sheet in a row and the return of Faouzi to the field.



3-0 Serata perfetta. 3 punti, 4º clean sheet consecutivo e ritorno in campo di Faouzi.Une soirée parfaite. 3 points, 4ème clean sheet consécutif et le retour de Faouzi sur le terrain.3 points, 4th clean sheet in a row and the return of Faouzi to the field. #NapoliBologna 3-0 #KK Serata perfetta. 3 punti, 4º clean sheet consecutivo e ritorno in campo di Faouzi.Une soirée parfaite. 3 points, 4ème clean sheet consécutif et le retour de Faouzi sur le terrain.3 points, 4th clean sheet in a row and the return of Faouzi to the field.#NapoliBologna 3-0 #KK https://t.co/2HyrUNGLTA

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano, Elif Elmas, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Salernitana vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli are the better team by some distance, and the hosts will want to avoid an embarrassing result against one of the best sides in Europe.

We predict that Napoli will beat Salernitana by a comfortable margin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Salernitana 0-3 Napoli

Edited by Peter P