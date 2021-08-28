Salernitana vs Roma prediciton, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Roma make the short trip south to Campania where they take on Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi on Sunday. I Giallorossi made a winning start to their 2021-22 Serie A campaign under Jose Mourinho, while the newly-promoted hosts lost their season opener.

Salernitana made their return to Serie A after more than two decades against Bologna last week, but suffered a 2-3 loss away from home.

Stefan Strandberg was sent off in the 34th minute for I Granata but Roberto Soriano also received his marching orders for Bologna in the 50th minute. The minnows took a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute courtesy goals from Federico Bonazzoli and Mamadou Coulibaly, only for Bologna to stage a late comeback.

There was plenty of drama in Roma's season opener against Fiorentina as well, with Viola goalkeeper Bartolomeij Dragowski sent off in the 17th minute. A late brace from Jordan Veretout handed Roma a 3-1 win at home, although Nicolo Zaniolo was also red-carded.

I Giallorossi made short work of Trabzonspor in their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier, with Bryan Cristante, Zaniolo and Stephan El Shaaraway finding the net in a 3-0 (5-1 agg) win.

Salernitana vs Roma Head-To-Head

Salernitana have faced Roma eight times in their history, with I Giallorossi winning six and I Granata winning once. That victory was the last time these two teams met, in the 1998-99 Serie A season, with Salernitana winning 2-1.

This is the first time the two clubs are meeting this millennium.

US Salernitana Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Salernitana vs Roma Team News

US Salernitana

Fabrizio Castori continues to be without defender Frederic Veseli for the game, with Luka Bogdan also a doubt. Francesco Di Tacchio returns from suspension, but Stefan Strandberg will be unavailable following his red card against Bologna.

Milan Djuric has also been ruled out, with new signing Simy set to make his home debut alongside Bonazzoli.

Injured: Frederic Veseli, Milan Djuric

Doubtful: Luka Bogdan

Suspended: Stefan Strandberg

AS Roma

Following Roma's midweek exertions, Jose Mourinho is likely to make plenty of changes to his side, with Tammy Abraham set to make way for Eldor Shomurodov in attack.

Nicolo Zaniolo is suspended for this game, which ought to see one of Carles Perez or Stephan El Shaarawy being afforded a chance. Leonardo Spinazzola and Chris Smalling remain injured on the sidelines

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolo Zaniolo

Salernitana vs Roma Predicted XI

US Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec (GK); Norbert Gyomber, Ramzi Aya, Pawel Jaroszynski; Joel Obi, Francesco Di Tacchio, Mamadou Coulibaly, Leonardo Capezzi, Matteo Ruggeri; Federico Bonazzoli, Simy.

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio (GK); Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina; Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante; Carles Perez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Eldor Shomurodov.

Salernitana vs Roma Prediction

Roma are obvious favorites to win this game on paper, even with the changes Jose Mourinho is likely to make to his starting XI. Eldor Shomurodov has impressed ever since signing for the club and ought to be amongst the goals.

Simy is a clear threat to Roma given his goalscoring prowess. However, he failed to score against them in both games last season for Crotone.

We expect a comfortable victory for Roma, with goals on either end.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 Roma

