Salernitana vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Salernitana will welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio Arechi in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven league outings, drawing their last six. They played their third consecutive 1-1 draw last time around as they were held to a stalemate in their away game by Torino. Tonny Vilhena opened the scoring in the ninth minute, which was canceled out by Antonio Sanabria in the second half.

Sassuolo returned to winning ways last week after two games as Grégoire Defrel's 64th-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 home win over Juventus.

Thanks to the win, they find themselves in 10th place in the league table with 40 points from 30 games.

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just 10 times in all competitions since 2008. The visitors are unbeaten in the three Serie A meetings between the two teams, including a 5-0 win in the reverse fixture in October.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, recording five wins in that period.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

They have been evenly matched in their five meetings at Saturday's venue with two wins for both teams and one game ending in a draw.

The hosts have drawn their last six league games, with five games in that period producing under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins in that period.

In the second half of the Serie A season, Sassuolo have picked up 23 points in 11 games, with only Napoli and Lazio, 25 and 24 respectively, earning more points in that period.

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Prediction

The Granata are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, with only Lazio and Fiorentina (eight apiece) remaining undefeated in more games. They are unbeaten in their last three home games. They are unbeaten in their last two home meetings against the visitors and will be hopeful of a good showing here.

The Neroverdi have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five away games, which is a cause for concern. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts and are expected to produce a strong performance.

Considering the recent form of the two teams and Salernitana's home advantage, we expect the two sides to play out a draw.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Sassuolo

Salernitana vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Boulaye Dia to score or assist any time - Yes

