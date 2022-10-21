Salernitana vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Salernitana will welcome Spezia to the Stadio Arechi in a mid-table Serie A clash on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts failed to build on their 1-0 home win over Verona earlier this month, falling 2-0 at Inter Milan in their last outing. Salernitana have picked up just two wins from ten league games and are 12th place in the standings with ten points.

Spezia, meanwhile, are winless in their last three league games but avoided a third-straight loss. Goals from M'Bala Nzola and Emil Holm helped them to a 2-2 home draw against Cremonese.

They returned to winning ways in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, beating Bresica 3-1 in the second round at home.

Salernitana vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 25 times across competitions but have met just twice in Serie A. Spezia have been the better team, leading 13-8 lead in wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Spezia are unbeaten in their last five games against Salernitana winning four of them 2-1. They drew 2-2 at Salernitana last season.

Seven of Salernitana's eight wins against Spezia have come at home, but they last picked up a win against the latter at home in 2018.

Spezia have conceded at least twice in 13 of their last 16 Serie A games.

Spezia have lost their last five away games in Serie A, failing to score in all of them.

Only 19th-placed Cremonese have conceded more goals (21) in Serie A this season than Spezia (19).

Only Empoli and Lecce (five apiece) have drawn more games than Salernitana in Serie A this season.

Salernitana vs Spezia Prediction

Both of I Granata's wins this season have come at home. They will be hopeful of a positive outcome, as they have scored nine goals in their last four league games at home.

Aquilotti are yet to score on their travels this term and might struggle against the hosts. Spezia have a solid record against Salernitana, so a defeat seems unlikely. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Spezia

Salernitana vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Salernitana to score first - Yes

Tip 5: MBala Nzola to score any time - Yes

