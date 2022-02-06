Salernitana vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Seeking a fourth Serie A win on the spin for the first time this season, Spezia visit the Arechi Stadium to take on Salernitana on Monday.

The hosts, meanwhile, have lost each of their last two outings and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Salernitana failed to return to winning ways two Sundays ago as they fell to a humbling 4-1 loss against Napoli.

Prior to that, Stefano Colantuono’s men picked up a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona on January 9, which saw their five-game losing streak come to an end, before losing 3-0 against Lazio six days later.

Salernitana remain rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, having picked up just 10 points after 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Spezia continued in their rejuvenated form as they claimed a slender 1-0 win over Sampdoria.

They have now won each of their most recent three league games, while picking up four wins from their last five.

This fine form has seen Spezia rise to 14th place on the log after claiming 25 points from 23 games.

Salernitana vs Spezia Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from the last 16 meetings between the teams, Spezia boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Salernitana have picked up four wins in that time, while two games have ended in draws.

Salernitana Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Spezia Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Salernitana vs Spezia Team News

Salernitana

Stefan Strandberg, Frank Ribery, Leonardo Capezzi, Nadir Zortea, Matteo Ruggeri, Lys Mousset, Griogoris Kastanos, Vincenzo Fiorollo, Milan Djuric and Mamadou Coulibaly have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Stefan Strandberg, Frank Ribery, Leonardo Capezzi, Nadir Zortea, Matteo Ruggeri, Lys Mousset, Griogoris Kastanos, Vincenzo Fiorollo, Milan Djuric, Mamadou Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Spezia

Leo Sena is the only injured player for the visitors after sustaining a muscle problem back in May last year.

Injured: Leo Sena

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Spezia Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec; Sedrick Kalombo, Nadir Zortea, Frédéric Veseli; Wajdi Kechrida, Andrea Schiavone, Francesco Di Tacchio, Joel Obi, Luca Ranieri; Federico Bonazzoli, Mikael

Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Provedel; Dimitris Nikolaou, Martin Erlic, Kelvin Amian; Arkadiusz Reca, Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior, Viktor Kovalenko, Emmanuel Gyasi; Rey Manaj, M'Bala Nzola

Salernitana vs Spezia Prediction

Spezia head into the game in superb form, claiming three wins from their last three games, while keeping two clean sheets in that time. They take on a floundering Salernitana side who have won just once in their last 12 outings and we are tipping the visitors to claim the win.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Spezia

Edited by Peter P