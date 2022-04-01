Salernitana vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns after a two-week hiatus due to the international break and will see Salernitana host Torino at the Stadio Arechi on Saturday night.

Salernitana are in poor form at the moment and are floundering in their race for survival. They were beaten 2-0 by record champions Juventus in their last game and were constantly run ragged by the lively Bianconeri attack.

The newly-promoted outfit sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 16 points from 28 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an immediate return to the bottom tier.

Torino are also struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Genoa last time out, failing to capitalize on their numerical advantage as they only dominated possession and failed to create much offensively.

The visitors sit 11th in the Serie A table, with 35 points from 29 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Salerno at the weekend.

Salernitana vs Torino Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Salernitana and Torino. The hosts have won three of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won one more. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Torino won the game 4-0.

Salernitana Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Torino Form Guide: L-D-D-L-D

Salernitana vs Torino Team News

Salernitana

Andrea Schiavone and Lys Mousset are both injured, while Diego Perotti and Frederic Veseli are doubts for the game.

Injured: Andrea Schiavone, Lys Mousset

Doubtful: Diego Perotti, Frederic Veseli

Suspended: None

Torino

The visitors are set to be without the services of Mohamed Fares, Dennis Praet, Koffi Djidji, Pietro Pellegri and Antonio Sanabria on Saturday as they are all out with injuries.

Tommaso Pobega received his 10th yellow card of the season last time out and has been suspended from the weekend clash. Josip Brekalo has just returned from a bout with COVID-19 and may not be available this weekend.

Injured: Mohamed Fares, Dennis Praet, Koffi Djidji, Pietro Pellegri, Antonio Sanabria

Doubtful: Josip Brekalo

Suspended: Tommaso Pobega

Salernitana vs Torino Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luigi Sepe (GK); Luca Ranieri, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio, Matteo Ruggeri; Ivan Radovanovic, Lassana Coulibaly; Grigoris Kastanos, Federico Bonazzoli, Simone Verdi; Milan Duric

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (GK); Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Marko Pjaca, Karol Linetty; Andrea Belotti

Salernitana vs Torino Prediction

Salernitana are on a nine-game winless streak and have won just one game since October last year. They have the worst offensive and defensive record in the league and also hold the worst home record.

Torino are struggling with no wins in their last eight league games. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-2 Torino

Edited by Peter P