Salzburg 0-1 Real Madrid: 3 talking points

Eden Hazard and Benzema combined for the only goal of the night

Real Madrid played their penultimate game of their preseason campaign as they clashed with Austrian side RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena in Austria.

The Spanish giants have been one of Europe's biggest spenders in the ongoing transfer window and would be seeking to make a major impact next season, however, their preseason campaign has been far less than ideal, with Real Madrid winning just one of five fixtures till date in regular time.

They made it to consecutive wins with another victory over RB Salzburg, and this would get the players in an upbeat mood ahead of their last friendly with AS Roma on the 11th of August.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from Real Madrid's victory over RB Salzburg.

#1 Eden Hazard finally opens his Real Madrid account

In a summer of multiple blockbuster moves, perhaps none ranks quite as high as that of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, as though not being as expensive as others, his transfer has arguably the most weight in terms of expected contribution at his next club.

Real Madrid badly faltered last season, and Eden Hazard's arrival is expected to be the springboard to take them to their expected heights.

The Belgian international's quality is not in doubt, but so far in his Real Madrid career, it has not really gone to plan for Eden Hazard.

In five matches prior to this, all Hazard had to boast of was one assist and a couple of other lethargic performances. While much importance should not be attached to preseason form, Hazard's struggles were enough to cause fear in the hearts of Madridistas.

Given his supreme ability, it was always a matter of when and not if Hazard would show a moment of brilliance and that moment came in the 19th minute in the match against Salzburg. Receiving the ball on the left flank from Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard cut inside, before unleashing a trademark spectacular curler into the right-hand corner which the goalkeeper was only able to parry into the net.

He had a number of other notable chances and generally gave the Salzburg backline an evening to forget, as the 28-year-old was constantly full of running before departing the field for the returning Luka Jovic on 62 minutes.

