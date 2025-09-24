Salzburg vs FC Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Salzburg and FC Porto kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign when they lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash in contrasting form, with the Portuguese giants winning each of their last eight games across all competitions.

Salzburg were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time in the new Austrian Bundesliga campaign as they were beaten 2-0 by Sturm Graz on home turf.

Before that, Thomas Letsch’s men put together a run of three wins and two draws from their opening five league matches before crashing down to earth in a 3-1 loss against Wolfsberger on September 13.

Salzburg now begin their Europa League adventure, following their exit from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, where they fell to a 4-2 aggregate loss against Belgian side Club Brugge in August.

On the other hand, Porto maintained their superb start to the new season last Friday when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga.

Francesco Farioli’s men have won each of their six league games this season, scoring 15 goals and keeping five clean sheets so far, a run which has seen them open up a three-point lead at the top of the standings.

Porto secured their spot in the Europa League after a solid 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign as they finished fourth in the league standings with 71 points from 34 games.

Salzburg vs FC Porto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the midweek clash as they both look to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Porto are on a run of eight consecutive victories, a run stretching back to a thrilling 4-4 draw with Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup back in June.

Salzburg are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since April 23.

Porto have lost just one of their last seven competitive away matches since the start of May, while claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

Salzburg vs FC Porto Prediction

Salzburg have suffered a slump in form of late and will need to be at their best on Thursday against a high-flying Porto side, who boast a 100% record this season.

However, Farioli’s men are currently firing on all cylinders, and we are backing them to come out on top at the Red Bull Arena.

Prediction: Salzburg 1-3 FC Porto

Salzburg vs FC Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Salzburg’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last seven games)

