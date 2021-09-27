Salzburg vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League group stages continue this week and will see Salzburg host Lille in Group G on Wednesday night.

Salzburg began their Champions League campaign with a somewhat chaotic 1-1 draw with Sevilla away from home.

Salzburg will feel they should have won the game as they were awarded three first-half penalties, two of which they missed. Sevilla had a penalty of their own in the first half, which they converted to level the scores.

Despite playing against 10 men for most of the second half, Salzburg failed to capitalize and had to settle for a draw. The Red Bulls will now be looking to pick up their first Champions League win of the season when they host Lille on Wednesday as they look to advance to the knockout stages for the first time.

Lille also began their Champions League campaign with a draw. They were held to a goalless stalemate by Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. Lille were in control for most of the game but wasted a number of decent scoring chances.

Lille, however, have been rather inconsistent in their domestic duties so far. Their Ligue 1 title defense has begun rather poorly as they have won just three of their eight games so far. Lille will be hoping they can find better luck on the European stage.

Salzburg vs Lille Head-to-Head

Salzburg and Lille will meet for the very first time on Wednesday and both sides will want the win to kickstart their Champions League run.

Salzburg are in better form generally and are unbeaten across all competitions this season. Lille will go into the game off the back of consecutive 2-1 league victories and will be looking to extend that run to three games.

Salzburg Form Guide: D

Lille Form Guide: D

Salzburg vs Lille Team News

Salzburg

Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Oumar Soulet and Maximilian Wober have all been ruled out of the game on Wednesday due to injuries. Zlatko Junuzovic and Kamil Piatkowski are both major doubts for the game as they are struggling with injuries.

Injured: Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Oumar Soulet, Maximilian Wober

Doubtful: Zlatko Junuzovic, Kamil Piatkowski

Suspended: None

Lille

Jonathan Bamba and Renato Sanches are both unavailable for Wednesday's clash due to injuries. The duo are the only absentees from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Injured: Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salzburg vs Lille Predicted XI

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Philipp Kohn; Andreas Ulmer, Max Wober, Jerome Onguene, Rasmus Kristensen; Nicolas Seiwald, Mohamed Camara, Brenden Aaronson, Luka Sucic; Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinaldo Mandava; Jonathan Ikone, Xeka, Benjamin Andre, Angel Gomes; Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Salzburg vs Lille Prediction

Salzburg put in a very impressive showing against Sevilla in their last game and have not been beaten in 21 consecutive competitive games.

Lille are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five games. Although the French side will be looking to pick up a third straight win, Salzburg should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Salzburg 2-1 Lille

