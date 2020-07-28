Sampdoria vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

AC Milan is currently in the middle of a stunning renaissance under Stefano Pioli and will look to build its budding repertoire of achievements this season with a victory against Sampdoria tomorrow.

The Rossoneri are engaged in a three-way battle with rivals Napoli and AS Roma for the fifth place in the Serie A table and are currently in a good position to meet their objectives this season. Napoli has a difficult fixture against Inter Milan and the Romans are yet to play against reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

Sampdoria has not had the best of seasons in Serie A and is currently in the 15th position in the table. The Blucerchiati's fall from grace over the past two decades has been spectacular and the home side will have to dig deep to manage a result against an in-form AC Milan side.

The Rossoneri have been a resurgent force in Serie A this season and have recovered well after a miserable start to their campaign. The addition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the squad has made AC Milan a potent force in Italian football.

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan and Sampdoria have met on 30 different occasions in the past with the Rossoneri winning exactly half of these fixtures. Sampdoria has won only eight games against AC Milan and will want to improve that record ahead of tomorrow's game.

The two sides played out a 0-0 stalemate in the reverse fixture at the San Siro earlier this year and AC Milan cannot afford a repeat going into the business end of the season.

Sampdoria steered clear of relegation earlier this month and do not have much to play for but AC Milan is vying for a place in the Europa League and will come into this game with a purpose.

Advertisement

Sampdoria form guide: W-W-W-L-L

AC Milan form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Also Read: Juventus plan squad overhaul as eight players set to face the axe

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Team News

Juventus won the Serie A against Sampdoria

Sampdoria

Sampdoria's loss against Juventus handed the Bianconeri the Serie A title over the weekend. The home side will want to correct the mistakes it made against the champions and put in a better all-round performance against AC Milan.

Alex Ferrari and Felice D'Amico are injured for Sampdoria and will play no part in the match. Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby picked up a red card against Juventus and is suspended for tomorrow's game.

Injuries: Alex Ferrari, Felice D'Amico

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Morten Thorsby

Ismael Bennacer is in red-hot form

AC Milan

AC Milan went into an important game against Atalanta with a relatively depleted squad and managed to pick up a point from the game over the weekend. Lucas Biglia and Diego Laxalt were fresh faces in the AC Milan starting eleven and did well against Gasperini's explosive side.

Theo Hernandez and the talented Ismael Bennacer are set to return to the AC Milan side to face Sampdoria. Alessio Romagnoli is still injured and will be replaced by the prodigious Matteo Gabbia.

Injuries: Leo Duarte, Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Julian Chabot, Maya Yoshida, Lorenzo Tonelli; Jakub Jankto, Karol Linetty, Gonzalo Maroni, Fabio Depaoli; Gaston Ramirez, Fabio Quagliarella

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan has been prolific since the Serie A restart and Stefano Pioli's exploits with the team have earned him a two-year contract. The Rossoneri have benefitted from the fruitful partnership of Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Sampdoria also has potent attacking players in Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Quagliarella but is unlikely to see much of the ball and may struggle against AC Milan's superior midfield. The home side is likely to put up a formidable fight but AC Milan's attacking prowess may prove too steep a challenge for Claudio Ranieri's men.

Prediction - Sampdoria 1-3 AC Milan

Also Read: 5 footballers who have won the most trophies in their careers