Sampdoria vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Sampdoria will host AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday with three points on the line on matchday one of Serie A.

This will be the final game of the opening day and both sides will be keen to get the new campaign off to a winning start.

The home side finished the last campaign in ninth spot, while AC Milan finished as runners-up and consequently secured UEFA Champions League football for the first time since 2014.

The Rossoneri ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 victory over Greek side Panathinaikos last week, with new signing Olivier Giroud scoring both goals in the first half.

Sampdoria picked up a 3-2 home win over Serie B newcomers Alessandria in the Coppa Italia. Morten Thorsby scored the match-winner in the second half to complete a comeback victory for the hosts.

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have 23 wins from their last 39 matches against Sampdoria. Eight previous matches ended in a share of the spoils - the same number of victories the Blucerchiati have to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Jens Hauge stepped off the bench to snatch a late point for AC Milan in a 1-1 draw after Fabio Quagliarella had put the visitors ahead.

This will be AC Milan's first competitive game of the new season but the visitors have won just two of their five pre-season fixtures.

Sampdoria have already secured progress to the next stage of the Coppa Italia and their victory over Alessandria continued a fine run that saw them win all four pre-season fixtures.

Sampdoria form guide (including pre-season): W-W-W-W-W

AC Milan form guide (pre-season only): W-D-L-D-W

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Team News

Sampdoria

The home side have no known injuries or suspension concerns. However, midfielder Fabio Depaoli will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Fabio Depaoli

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to recover from the knee injury that sidelined him last season. Meanwhile, star midfielder Franck Kessie has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Injuries: Franck Kessie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspension: None

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emil Audero (GK); Tommaso Augello, Julian Chabot, Jeison Murillo, Bartosz Bereszynski; Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby; Mikkel Dansgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini, Antonio Candreva; Fabio Quagliarella

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan (GK); Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Rafael Leao, Rane Krunic, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers; Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Prediction

Sampdoria are one of the most attack-minded sides in the league and goalscoring chances are guaranteed to be created at both ends of the field.

The visitors are favorites in the game and we are predicting a narrow victory for AC Milan with both teams to get on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan

Edited by Peter P