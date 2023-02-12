Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sampdoria lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday.

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Preview

Sampdoria are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Monza last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have shown improvement in recent weeks. The Nerazzurri edged arch-rivals AC Milan to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Inter @Inter_en

158 goals

8 trophies



, Sandro Mazzola goes into the

#ForzaInter 565 games 🏟️158 goals8 trophies #InterFans , Sandro Mazzola goes into the #InterHallOfFame 565 games 🏟️158 goals ⚽8 trophies 🏆#InterFans, Sandro Mazzola goes into the #InterHallOfFame ⚫🔵#ForzaInter https://t.co/tIv3LtsHEy

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Sampdoria and have won 24 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sampdoria's six victories.

Inter Milan have won nine of their last 11 matches against Sampdoria in the Serie A and have won each of their last two such games by a 3-0 margin.

Inter Milan and Sampdoria have won three games apiece out of their last eight games at the Luigi Ferraris and could play out two draws in a row at the venue for the first time since 2008.

Sampdoria held Monza to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and could remain unbeaten in consecutive Serie A games for the first time since April 2022.

Inter Milan have kept three clean sheets in the Serie A in 2023 so far - only AS Roma have a better record in this regard.

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been back to their best since the turn of the year and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The Nerazzurri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their purple patch.

Sampdoria have been in abysmal form this season and will need a miracle to pull off an upset in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-4 Inter Milan

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes