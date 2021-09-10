Sampdoria vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan visit Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday to face Sampdoria on matchday three of the Serie A 2021-22 season.

The defending Italian champions will be looking for their third consecutive victory, having started the campaign with a bang.

Despite seeing Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and head coach Antonio Conte all leave, the Nerazzurri won both their opening games, and in very dominant fashion.

They began their title defense with a 4-0 drubbing of Genoa before a 3-1 thumping of Hellas Verona on matchday two.

Sampdoria, however, are stuttering to get their campaign off.

An opening day loss to AC Milan was followed by a goalless draw with Sassuolo in the next game, leaving them with just a point so far.

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

The Nerazzurri have traditionally dominated this fixture, with 22 wins from 39 games.

La Samp have been lucky on just nine occasions, including a 2-1 victory in January this year which ended Inter Milan's long unbeaten run last season.

🏃🏻‍♂️ | TRAINING#SampInter build-up: technique, tactics and finishing at the Mugnaini 👇 — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) September 10, 2021

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Team News

Sampdoria

La Samp are yet to score in the league this season, the only team besides Venezia with such a dubious record in Serie A.

Although his two-pronged attack didn't work out in the opening weekend, manager Roberto D'Aversa might still revert to using Fabio Quagliarella and Francesco Caputo upfront.

Manolo Gabbiadini, Albin Ekdal and Ernesto Torregrossa are all injured. Nicola Murru trained with the first team for some time but it remains to be seen if he will play a part in the game.

Injury: Manolo Gabbiadini, Albin Ekdal, Ernesto Torregrossa

Doubtful: Nicola Murru

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri have a clean bill of health as Simone Inzaghi will have the pick of the bunch again.

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euros, is the obvious absentee.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Christian Eriksen

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Fabio Depaoli, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella.

Inter Milan (3-5-1-1): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Stefano Sensi; Edin Dzeko.

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan, despite losing some of their key figures in the summer, have made a very strong start to the new season.

Sampdoria may ask questions of their defense but the champions have enough in the tank to cruise to another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 Inter Milan

