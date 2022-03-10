Sampdoria vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips- 12th March 2022

Sampdoria are set to play Juventus at the Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris on Saturday in Serie A.

Sampdoria come into this game on the back of a Gabriele Cioffi's Udinese in the league. Early first-half goals from Spanish attacker Gerard Deulofeu and young left-back Destiny Udogie secured the win for Udinese. Veteran striker Francesco Caputo scored the consolation goal for Sampdoria.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Thiago Motta's Spezia 1-0 in the league. A first-half goal from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Sampdoria vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games.

Sampdoria have won five games, while the other seven have ended in draws.

Experienced winger Antonio Candreva has shone for Sampdoria this season. The 35-year old has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in the league.

Since joining Juventus from Fiorentina for nearly £73.5 million in January, striker Dusan Vlahovic has proven to be worth the expenditure. He has three goals for Juventus already, taking his tally to 20 in Serie A this season.

Vlahovic's arrival has been crucial, with Juventus' other forwards, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, both struggling with injury woes and inconsistent form. Dybala and Morata have scored a combined 13 league goals this season.

Sampdoria vs Juventus Prediction

Sampdoria are currently 15th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Experienced attackers Francesco Caputo and Antonio Candreva have both scored seven league goals this season. Midfielder Stefano Sensi, who joined on loan from Inter Milan in January, has made a good start to his Sampdoria spell as well. Former Southampton attacker Manolo Gabbiadini has scored six so far.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are seven points behind league leaders AC Milan, and given the nature of Serie A this season, Massimiliano Allegri's men still have a chance, however unlikely, of winning the league title. Allegri's position has come under scrutiny though, given Juventus' inconsistent performances both domestically and in the Champions League.

GOAL @goal It's rare to see a goalkeeper smiling around Dusan Vlahovic It's rare to see a goalkeeper smiling around Dusan Vlahovic 😅 https://t.co/oRd4t8AdWe

Juventus will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-3 Juventus

Sampdoria vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Juventus

Tip 2- goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Dusan Vlahovic to score: YES

Edited by Abhinav Anand