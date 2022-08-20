Sampdoria vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Sampdoria are set to play Juventus at the Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris on Monday in Serie A.

Sampdoria come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in their most recent game. Goals from centre-back Rafael Toloi and Nigeria international Ademola Lookman secured the win for Atalanta.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo 3-0 in the league. A goal from experienced Argentine Angel Di Maria and a brace from Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Sampdoria vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost five and drawn seven.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo player (excluding oriundi) to score with Juventus in this century in Serie A, after Tevez, Pereyra, Dybala and Higuain. Tradition. 5 - Angel Di Maria is the fifth Argentineplayer (excluding oriundi) to score with Juventus in this century in Serie A, after Tevez, Pereyra, Dybala and Higuain. Tradition. 5 - Angel Di Maria is the fifth Argentine 🇦🇷 player (excluding oriundi) to score with Juventus in this century in Serie A, after Tevez, Pereyra, Dybala and Higuain. Tradition. https://t.co/Y99DuLWOqp

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Sampdoria 3-1. An own goal from veteran Japanese centre-back Maya Yoshida and a brace from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata ensured victory for Juventus. A goal from German midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri proved to be a mere consolation for Sampdoria.

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W

Sampdoria vs Juventus Team News

Sampdoria

Sampdoria will be without right-back Andrea Conti, while there are doubts over the availability of young midfielder Simone Trimboli. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marco Giampaolo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Andrea Conti

Doubtful: Simone Trimboli

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria, Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge, French midfielder Paul Pogba, Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and winger Federico Chiesa, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Wojciech Szczesny, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Leonardo Bonucci

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Juventus Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Jeison Murillo, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello, Ronaldo Vieira, Valerio Verre, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Tomas Rincon, Filip Duricic, Francesco Caputo

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Filip Kostic, Juan Cuadrado, Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic

Sampdoria vs Juventus Prediction

Sampdoria finished 15th last season, and veteran striker Francesco Caputo scoring 11 league goals. The departure of winger Antonio Candreva, who made 17 goal contributions last season, could prove to be problematic.

Juventus, on the other hand, will hope to enjoy a better season compared to their last one. Their squad still looks unbalanced, while the departure of key players could hinder their progress.

Juventus to win.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus

